Television review Karalahti is a rarity: an interesting documentary about a Finnish hockey player

What Jere Karalahti could have become is reflected in the portrait directed by Juuso Syrjä.

“Good friend ”,“ kind, ”“ artist ”. But also “asshole”, “animal” and “shit dude”.

Juuso Syrjän document Karalahti (2021) begins with a flood of quotes from interviewees. It is clear that a contradiction is being sought. After all, the protagonist is a praised and terrified ex-hockey player whose reputation has been tarnished in scandal magazines and courtrooms.

Even in the world of sport, Karalahti is not a sports documentary. After all, they tend to look for the significance of an athlete’s career for the sport. Karalahti characterized by foolishness in the protagonist’s private life, mainly an out-of-control substance abuse problem.

It is illustrative that where the interviewees recall the young player’s exceptional development, Karalahti rewinds his first contacts with alcohol, hashish and amphetamines: “The first leg was from the legendary Lib.”

One however, an element loved by the Finnish sports people can be found: jossitus. The biggest question in the documentary is how big the player is Jere from Karalahti could have come if the drugs had not been taken away.

Everyone agrees that he knew how to play. With his skills, he progressed all the way to the national team and the NHL. You could have waited a long career behind Rapako without a substance abuse hook.

Outlying has dug up a huge number of people more or less involved in Karalahti ‘s life. In addition to players, coaches and family members, old people from Tapulikaupi will be interviewed. Promote to the rumen. There are reporters, substance abuse psychiatry, even an ex-drug police boss Jari Aarnio, and of course the docent Veijo Hietala.

The versatility of the interviewees underscores the fact that Jere Karalahti has become detached from hockey alone some time ago. He is an example of a story built with the help of the media, from which many have also benefited. And not least Karalahti itself.

Taking Given the popularity of hockey in Finland, very few interesting documentaries have been made about the local hockey and the players. There Karalahti succeed. Again, there is praise for the protagonist’s reputation.

Among other things, a series of crimes Sorjosen and Daruden SandstormKnown as the director of the music video, Syrjä holds a two-hour documentary, although there are many twists and turns. Sure, the plot hooks built through the bumps start to repeat themselves, but the cross-talk of the interviewees nicely brings electricity. Let’s be pretty far away, for example Ridgedocumentary (2013) on licking.

Document is harsh, and at worst even an inhorealistic substance abuse mix. However, the last criticism is missing.

However, that is not necessarily the cause of discrimination. The viewer gets the impression that the protagonist himself still has the most painful analyzes of his choices.

