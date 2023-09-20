Television Review | Jury Duty from the top producers gives the courtroom drama a terrific comedic twist – the jury is thoroughly exasperated

In the Emmy Award-winning series Jury Duty, an unsuspecting juror attends a trial where nothing is true.

Novelty comedy Jury Duty approaches law suit series from a new perspective.

A trial is about to begin in the Huntington Park Courthouse in Los Angeles County, where a man who showed up to work drunk, messed up important orders and passed out in a pile of t-shirts soaked in his own urine is on the dock.

Everyone involved in the trial – from the judge to the juror – is an actor, except for juror number 6.

29 years old Ronald Gladden thinks he is participating in an ordinary trial, which is followed by a documentary team with cameras interested in the operation of the legal process.

During the more than two-week hoax, Ronald Gladden thought he was participating in a real trial.

Jury Duty combines documentary-style mockumentary with a hidden camera, where the subject is shot from behind the shoulder. It is also part of the reality genre where the true nature of the show is not revealed to the participant.

So basically, the comedy comes from the fact that seemingly genuine events around Gladden take increasingly strange turns. It is worth noting that the laughter is not malicious and it is not aimed at Gladden, but at the whole twisted set-up.

Getting fucked isn’t the whole picture anyway.

Humor besides, what is attractive about the series is how in Gladden’s eyes even strange things become normal. In the episodes of less than half an hour, of course, we only see a glimpse of what was spread in front of Ronald during the trial.

In any case, this kind of pull requires care and effort. It also says something that the scam lasted more than two weeks.

Naturally, the job required certain special arrangements so that the prank would not be revealed too soon. In the first episode, the judge even states that the jury must be isolated from the outside world – a bit like in a reality TV series. This does not raise any particular objections in Gladden.

Eight part as the series progresses, its vast cavalcade of characters begins to really come to life. The jury consists of ordinary looking guys who gradually behave more and more strangely. One tries to slip away from the jury by pretending to be a racist, the other falls asleep in the middle of the session.

An actor also joins the jury James Marsden, who presents a self-righteous and burdensome star version of himself. Marsden received an Emmy nomination for his role, as did the entire series.

James Marsden (right) plays a smug version of himself in the series. He received an Emmy nomination for his role.

Poruka’s days are full of little silly moments and strange conversations, which Gladden gets absorbed into as well. However, the creators have made sure that the people and events are sufficiently believable. Even as a viewer, you have to be reminded of what the show was basically about.

Jury Duty created by experienced comedians Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. They have honed their mukadocker style, among other things Office in the Yankee version.

Series Ronald Gladden’s role in the series has been on my mind since the beginning. Why has he been selected for the program?

Gladden has opened the matter, for example, to About Amazon in the interview. In it, he says that he came across an ad on the Craigslist website looking for participants for an ongoing documentary series.

The eight-part series culminates, of course, in the final episode, where the scenes collapse and all is revealed to Gladden. At the same time, we go through many situations where Gladden, who has social intelligence, has had to get creative. At last, then, the gentleness of the series becomes clear.

The viewer of course, the question arises in your mind, how would you react to such a massive pull if it hit you.

Gladden has given some answers in the interviews he gave after the program. Among other things, he has said that he received a hundred thousand dollars as a reward. It must have softened the shock at least a little.

Jury Duty, Prime Video.