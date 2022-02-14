Television review Julian Temple’s documentary tells the story of Shane MacGowan’s The Pogues entertainingly and with humor

A couple of hours of Crock of Gold is mostly controlled chaos, with a cleverly combining stream of images keeping the momentum and lights on, even if the thing stays in between.

Last documentary completed in Crock of Gold: a Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan is a great and entertaining portrait of the Irish National Treasury, known as The Pogues Shane from MacGowan (b. 1958).

Today, sitting in a wheelchair and sounding like a roaring coffee maker, MacGowan has lived the life of a rock musician, but his influence is greater than that of a standard rocker.

The documentary has led a long career in music videos and documentaries Julian Temple. In the 21st century, Temple has directed valid documentaries about colleagues from MacGowan, Sex Pistols, and Joe Strummer.

The groove goes through chronologically, but the cooling years are hardly compromised. MacGowan’s restless youth coincided with the advent of the tick. Punk provided an out-of-channel experience to unravel. Combining punk with Irish folk music was the way to the limelight and world fame.

Later, frustration and self-destruction entered the picture. MacGowan himself credits himself with continuing the Irish tradition, and he and The Pogues, founded in 1982, really succeeded.

Something says, for example, that The Pogues Fairytale of New York (1988) has become the most popular Christmas carol in the UK in the 21st century. Pretty good from a song that starts with a drunk.

Particularly delicious are MacGowan’s descriptions of his childhood years in Ireland from before the family moved to London. Around the crowd of uncles and aunts, from whom the boy sucked. Lessons were learned from music and the Catholic faith as well as gambling, smoking and drinking.

MacGowan reportedly drank his first Guinness at the age of five or six, which is not surprising. The songwriter sometimes even boasts about his intoxicating years, but the look staring at the emptiness tells another truth.

While the rock’n’roll lifestyle is a central part of MacGowan’s story, it doesn’t get too stuck. The documentary brings out the motives behind MacGowan’s songs delightfully well. The Irish roots, the identity of the underdog, combined with proud patriotism, are the most obvious reasons why MacGowan’s songs are what they are.

The artist himself goes even further. He admits to becoming a musician because he did not dare to join the ranks of the IRA. In the family when there were them too.

