Television review JP Whitehead Full Hit Movie Dogs Don’t Wear Pants Rips With Feelings That Include Physical Pain

The protagonists of the film look for a common tone in a relationship that doesn’t follow the usual trails.

Drama

Dogs do not wear pants *****

Finland 2019

“I know how the heart works, ”Juha (Pekka Strang) says. A heart surgeon certainly knows the muscle he or she specializes in, but if the heart matters refer to emotions, he or she is not as hard an expert.

Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää Dogs do not wear pants begins with the family’s idyllic summer cottage life. It ends abruptly when Juha’s wife drowns and the man fails to save her. The final film is far from glossy and the traditions of Finnish cinema.

Juha gets stuck in grief work. He stumbles upon the professional dominance of Mona (Krista Kosonen), which offers its customers subordination. Juha seeks contact with his wife for the last underwater moment of suffocation.

In the movie there is talk of strangulation, though strictly speaking, Mona suffocates Juha by wrapping plastic bags around her head.

An interesting and subtle detail is that plastics are becoming more transparent from time to time. It reflects a change in the relationship between Juha and Mona. The customer relationship is starting to change in part to something else.

Another detail is that Juha and Mona never talk about money when agreeing on sessions. No payment is shown. It also hints that this is more than just trading.

Basically Mona and Juha are looking for a common tone in a relationship that does not follow the usual paths. A similar groping is likely at the beginning of almost every relationship, although it usually does not occur on the eve of death.

In that sense Dogs do not wear pants reminiscent of the Korean Kim Ki-dukin movies like The Isle (2000) or Pimp (2001). Kim Ki-duk and Whitehead seem startlingly cruel violence that works harder with personality and realism than the splash of entertainment.

One would think that violence is bitter, and therefore a shocking description of violence is healthier than indifferent action.

Finn the film has begun to partially break away from a tradition dominated by comedy, history, and romantic drama. Whitehead is one of the most exciting factors in its development. Dogs do not wear pants is his third and best feature film.

Whitehead tells his story with stylized and thoughtful images. Strang and Kosonen play their tough roles admirably nuanced. The details of the expressions deepen their characters.

Dogs do not wear pants received six Jussi awards in Finland and won several awards at world fantasy and horror festivals. It deserved rewards, even if it wasn’t fantasy or horror. It is essentially an elevated realism in which nothing happens that could not happen in reality.