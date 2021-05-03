Television review Jörn Donner’s sex film Krapula was the director’s clumsy attempt to save his production company’s finances

Krapula, completed in 1973, is partly a recyclable version of Jörn Donner’s last year’s film Tenderness.

Hangover ★

In Baksmä, Sweden 1973

Theme at 23.00 (K18)

Jörn Donnerin one phase of film production ended Hangover. It was partly a Swedish version of Donner’s relationship description, which recycled old material. Tenderness (1972).

An attempt to save the production company’s finances failed and led from the ditch to the spring. With the new producers, the film was used in an English-language finance company Sexier Than Sex (1978), to which Donner was given the artist name Björn Thunder.

They tried to sell for sex Even a hangover, whose uncut version with its nudity and harsh porn videos now gets its TV premiere. There will be no movie to be seen in the arena.

Scattered Hangover starts from a situation where a hangover car dealer (Donner himself) realizes he was married the night before. She begins to investigate the situation for both the wife, who is already demanding a divorce, and the naked woman found in the apartment. The memoir strays from watching a wife’s earlier marriage porn.

Wife presents ex-spouse Vesa-Matti Loiriwho also attended Tendernessto make music for a movie together, among other things Olli Ahvenlahti, Hasse Wallin and Pekka Rechardtin with.

These sessions will be heard Hung-over one recollection, otherwise the soundtrack of bloody jazz rock is responsible Claes af Geijerstam with studio orchestras, guitar soloist Janne Schaffer.

As a separate hood, you can, if you wish, count the number of detached airplane scenes in the film.