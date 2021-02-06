Television review Jörn Donner got a goodbye-looking farewell program – In his last interview, Donner knows he’s going to die soon and treats his life coolly sharply

John Webster’s Privat documentary builds on Donner’s interview and the photographs he took over his long life.

Jörn Donner died a year ago. Now, it would probably be easy to hack into the subject or try to nail the nails of the financial statements to the coffin.

John Webster does not squeeze into either of his oven-fresh documents Donner – Private, which premiered at the ongoing Docpoint Festival.

The frame is Donner’s last interview for the documentary in December 2019. Its frame was designed by Pirjo Honkasalo, but the questions are asked by Webster. They are answered by a ragged Donner who knows he will die soon.

Another big building block are Donner’s photos, which he snapped always and everywhere. They are from his travels and summer cottage, they have exotic landscapes and private moments, among other things, with a recent girlfriend Harriet Anderson with.

Although there are excerpts from the films, the photographs – and to some extent the home films – give the film a face. They take Donner into a long life. They are referred to by name Private, private.

Others have also been interviewed for the film. Donner’s sons are the most vocal Daniel, Johan and Rafael – and actress Harriet Anderson. They are present in modern times only as voices. Only Donner has been described. The structure focuses heavily on the main character.

Donnerin work – movies, books, politics, and so on – would not fit in one document. Essential things are heard about art.

And the documentary wouldn’t fit Donner’s big personality either. He consistently maintained his arrogant backstage throughout his life. It doesn’t show up in the last interview. Donner still doesn’t water or humble but treats his life cool sharply.

The style lasted until the end, and the landmark got a valuable and good-looking farewell documentary.

