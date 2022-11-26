Television Review | Jacques Demy’s lovely debut Lola was a prelude to the umbrellas of Cherbourg

The films are linked to each other in a funny way.

Drama

Lola ★★★★★

France 1961

Theme at 21:05 and Yle Areena

Umbrellas of Cherbourg ★★★★★

France 1964

Yle Areena

Jacques Demy were directors of the French New Wave, but he started his career in his own style. Other new wave films also dealt with themes of love at their core, but Demy brought in music and the composer by Michel Legrand.

Debut film, black and white Lolawas not yet a musical, but it already features Legrand’s familiar jazzy interludes and catchy melodies – and a little Beethoven.

Actually one Lola’s of the compositions can also be heard in Demy’s most famous film Umbrellas of Cherbourgto which Lola by the way, it’s fun to link. Cherbourg it was already a fully composed musical film.

Lola is a film about the meaning of first love. Lola, real name Cécile, dances for work in a cabaret whose customers are American sailors. The city is Nantes, Jacques Demy’s hometown. The harbor and the famous shopping alley Passage Pommeraye served as the film’s stage.

Roland is also hanging out in the city. He runs into Lola, whom he had fallen in love with in his youth. Lola, on the other hand, longs for her own first love, Michel, who got Lola pregnant and immediately disappeared from the pictures. Roland is generally looking for a purpose in his life, or at least a meaningful job.

Lola is a naive young woman who always wants to be attractive and to please others. He is played memorably Anouk Aimée. You will be seen in the role of one-of-a-kind Roland Marc Michel.

Catherine Deneuve is the main character of Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 17-year-old Geneviève.

Of love along with Demy is already handling in Lola war theme. Roland and Lola have grown up in the shadow of war, and the trauma is visible in their speech. Under the umbrellas of Cherbourg Demy dealt with a more recent French war tragedy, the Algerian war.

Cherbourg umbrellas too is currently in Areena, so you can watch the films together. in Lola there is a lot of talk about Cherbourg, which is also a port city. Both films feature single mothers and teenage daughters. Lola-the teenager in the film is called Cécile (Annie Duperoux), who at the end of the film runs away from his home to Cherbourg.

Under the umbrellas of Cherbourg Catherine Deneuve played by 17-year-old Geneviève refers to her friend named Cécile. However, he does not appear in the film, but instead Lola’s Roland has become a rich jeweler, whom Geneviève ends up marrying. And the Roland theme composed by Michel Legrand goes along.

Cherbourg umbrellas after Demy directed yet another colorful musical film Rochefort girls.