Television Review | It sucks: George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s latest movie didn’t make it to the big screen, even though it’s excellent

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Wolfs movie can be seen in Finland on Apple’s streaming service instead of in theaters. In the film, Brad Pitt and George Clooney shine in the story of a rogue knight. The plot begins when a body is found in the hotel after a party of a well-known official. Director Jon Watts is also known for the Spider-Man films.

Wolfs. Apple TV+.

★★★★

It really is too bad it doesn’t Wolfs received the cinema distribution it was originally planned for.

The producer of the film, Apple, unexpectedly decided at the end of the summer that in most of the world the work will be seen in its own streaming service instead of in theaters. The premiere on AppleTV+ was today, Friday.

As a bet in the bloody struggle of the streaming giants, this kind of thing is of course understandable, but from the audience’s point of view, it is downright disgusting that the gem is hidden behind a paywall and cannot be seen on the big screen.

Wolfs is a delightfully successful, visually enjoyable and, in a good way, a traditional rogue’s tale, in which great actors Brad Pitt’s and George Clooney the teamwork once again shines.

Story starts when the body of a young man is found in a luxury hotel in New York, after a well-known city vicar’s night out. The woman works as a district attorney, so the mess should be cleaned up discreetly.

He calls a mysterious number, and soon there is a knock on the door. A confident gentleman steps up to the glass shards, puts on rubber gloves and tells the customer to calm down.

But soon another case manager comes into the room. The joke is already in the title of the film: there are two lone wolves this time. Even to the surprise of both. The first to arrive is played by Clooney, the latter by Pitt.

This is just clever, I thought, but in the next moment I was startled – another one Buddy moviewhere the circumstances forced together slats set and pinch the nerves for the whole couple of hours?

There was fear useless. I would describe Wolf’s general mood with a worn-out pair of words, a subtle tension, emphasizing both words.

The wolves’ mutual prodding is insightful to say the least. The dialogue also captures by carrying the story. Let’s get straight to the point Pulp Fiction On the path indicated by The Wolf character.

In many buddy movies, we see grueling cockfights, when the tension between the opposite parties breaks out into a wrestling match.

Not now, but still the anticipation of the fist is what tickles nicely.

“ Clooney and Pitt’s real-life friendship is evident in every scene.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are in the star category, which includes only a handful of actors. Could they agree to be in the same movie if they weren’t good friends? I doubt it.

at Wolfs real-life camaraderie can be heard and seen in almost every scene. It is telling that the names of the wolf characters are not mentioned.

Clooney and Pitt act with their familiar expressions and body language, as if they were themselves, which you can never be sure of on this side of the screen. It just belongs to the mysticism of the star system and Cinematography.

From Clooney and Pitt’s movies together Wolfs resembles the most Steven Soderbergh robbers Oceans Eleven (2001). Both have the same relaxed drive, at Wolfs only a little more violence.

Supervisor To Jon Watts Wolfs opens more gates in Hollywood.

Watts is known for being very successful Spider-Man-as the director of films, and now he descends from the roofs of skyscrapers with sure grips to their foot. The camera moves stealthily through the streets of New York at winter night time.

Despite his skills, Watts doesn’t overdo a few action sequences, but steers his rogue story more towards a black comedy than an action thriller.

The events progress to the underworld, for a change among thugs with a Balkan background. The stone-faced comedy is only broken by one slightly too funny dance scene at the gangster boss’s daughter’s wedding.

Watts also co-wrote his direction. You can expect funny twists and turns, but they keep you entertained until the last second.

It’s no wonder that Apple has already ordered a sequel from Watts.