Thursday, March 31, 2022
Television review “It is not the parent’s job to make their child feel good, but to make them feel good – Parents of school shooters talk in a great Danish documentary

March 30, 2022
Culture|Television review

What is it like to live as a parent of a school shooter? The documentary paints a picture of bottomless grief, but also of perseverance and choice to go on with life in spite of everything.

School deaths has been less frequently viewed from a parental perspective, and the subject could easily give rise to scandalous and socially sporadic true crime entertainment. Frida and Lasse Barkfors succeed in their documentary Parent of a school shooter (2021) to open the sensitive subject humanly.

The Danish counseling couple has described people with social stigma in the past. We also had a movie distribution Pervert park (2014) report on people living in the Florida Justice Transitions residential area for sex offenders.

Of the year Since 1970, there have been more than 1,600 shooting incidents in U.S. schools, killing nearly 600 people. Usually, the shooter has been a young person under the age of 18 living at home.

In the documentary, three parents talk about their children and the tragedy their family is passionate about. There is already some distance to the events: Clarence Elliotin son Nicholas killed his teacher in 1988 and wounded another in Virginia. Sue Kleboldin Dylanboy was the second Columbine High School massacre shooter in 1999. At the end of the deaths, Dylan committed suicide. Jeff Williamsin son Andy killed two of his schoolmates in a California school in 2001.

What all school shooters have in common is that they were bullied at school.

Document demystifies events: there is not one clear reason for terrible deeds but many small and complex ones. The parents of the shooters are not portrayed as victims or culprits.

In the end, the documentary paints a picture of bottomless grief, but also of perseverance and choice to live in spite of everything.

Guilt of course weighs on all parents. Santana High School shooter Andy Williams used his father Jeff’s revolver, which was readily available at home, to kill. Jeff Williams says he has since wanted to “stay away from guns”.

Sue Klebold, the mother of a Columbine school shooter, best spells out the emotions evoked by the subject. He says he wanted so badly to teach his son the difference between good and evil that he couldn’t listen to what the boy really felt like. “It’s not the parent’s job to make the child feel good, but to make him or her feel,” Klebold says.

According to Klebold, one reason for the shootings is unfortunately topical: the ability to dehumanize other people. “The most important protection against suicide and violence is the connection with others.”

Parent of school shooter, TV1 at 7 pm and Yle Areena. Yle’s dock festival program. (K12)

