Television review “It feels really crushing” – Eight Finnish women recorded their crown spring feelings on video

About the Crown Age there will still be plenty of documentaries, documentaries and other programs to be made. One of the early sketches of the history of the corona is YLE’s reality series Accounting diaries (2020).

Eight women spoke to the camera during the corona spring about their feelings, especially about work but also about the rest of life. Eight episodes were composed of the material, usually lasting about a quarter. The series is hosted by Ina Mikkola.

Many people write in their diaries specifically about the things they care about. In the same way Accounting journals individuals usually talk about inconveniences and sorrows. There is a lot of crying and anxiety involved.

Hairdresser Iida has lost customers and is considering a livelihood. Class teacher Mine teaches remotely and misses the meeting of students and colleagues.

One misses their loved ones, colleagues with coronary illnesses are equally pondering, one’s mind goes to the ground for nasty customer feedback. Even more positive things happen when a part manages to get new jobs.

Episodes the names are captured from the participants ’speech and show what the spirit of the series is:“ I’m so scared of that disease, you can’t be ”,“ It was one of the hardest working days in 20 years ”and“ Toi feels really crushing right now when it’s so alone”.

The atmosphere is thus narrower and more anxious than on reality TV in general. In the last episodes, however, a little more light is already present.

Often, contemporary culture, and especially social media, is criticized for being too positive – for hiding nasty things and revealing charming surfaces.

So now there is a clear alternative to joy and positivity. The series arrives yet in the middle of the rise of the second Corona wave and the wait for new restrictions. It probably would have looked different in the summer.

Accounting diaries is part of a larger whole, which also includes at least a podcast, Yle Kiosk’s Youtube series and a work on working life problems starting in October Account date.

Accounting journals episodes will also be shown on TV2 from 6 October.

Account diaries, Yle Areena.