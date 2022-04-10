Monday, April 11, 2022
Television review It all starts with an omelet – A delicious and traditional drama comedy about the wonderful life of Julia Child, the pioneer of TV cooking programs

April 10, 2022
Culture|Television review

The series highlights the emergence of women as television makers and audiences.

Julia Childilla (1912–2004) has its own loyal fans, also in Finland. He has been a legendary food writer and pioneer of TV chefs since the 1960s. For many, he became acquainted at the latest Julie & Julia from the film (2009) starring Child Meryl Streep and Amy Adams was an enthusiastic blogger about his recipes.

Now Child has finally made his own biography series that looks like him and is faithful to his heartyness. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series viewers know what to expect because Juliaseries has been written by Maiselin producer Daniel Goldfarb.

Childin a brilliant British has been chosen for the role Sarah Lancashire, which is already externally suitable and also a natural extension for Meryl Streep. Both know how to be at ease in the jacket of an old-fashioned middle-aged woman talking a little falsetto.

A documentary about Child has also been completed recently, so waiting for that too.

Sarah Lancashire is a great choice for the role of Julia Child. Picture: HBO

In the series set in motion in the post-World War II years, when Child had moved to Europe with his artistic diplomat; Paul Cushing Childin involved and began to study the secrets of French cuisine.

After returning to the United States, the couple wanted to bring European civilization with them, and the mission culminated in both Julia Child’s cookbooks and TV career. Child introduced the new media unprejudicedly, but as the series nicely describes, he needed a bunch of supporters. One of them had her own husband.

In the role of Paul, a familiar man is seen, Frasierin As a brother of Niles, he rose to world fame David Hyde Pierce. Fun choice.

Julia Child’s Paul wife is played by David Hyde Pierce, familiar from the Frasier series. Picture: HBO

Eight-piece the names of the episodes in the series are Child’s bravura dishes: first an omelette is made, in the final episode chocolate high. There is no need to wait for instructions or really even advice from the series. They need to be dug up from elsewhere.

The series highlights the rise of not only Child but also other women, as they all paved the way for women to be considered as audiences and perpetrators at all. This is still not always self-evident, especially if the target is middle-aged and older women. The series has been made for them too.

Time however, in a safe way, the series tells of its subject matter, and the script does not offer surprising perspectives. It’s gratifying that Child’s menopausal ailments are portrayed unadorned, but maybe the couple’s bedroom ends up too often. Instead, the stumbling and pioneering spirit of the early days of television is wonderful to watch.

Mention of side roles Isabella Rosselliniwho plays Child ‘s French colleague and friend Simone Beck.

Julia, HBO Max.

