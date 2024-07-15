Television Review | Is this duuni for me, ask Yle’s Summer Work critics

Television rating|In the Summer series, summer jobs are given stars from one to five.

Through at times, floundering youth have been forced to work. Grateful and humble, there has been reason to accept the job as the job. Oh, that bad salary? Be satisfied that you can get something other than your hands into your hands, softened by the hum of smartphones!

Mightily Summer job critics-programme, young people starting their working life undertake a kind of counterattack. The people of Summer bathe in various summer dunes and finally evaluate their workplace from five points of view.

Criteria are first impression, working hours, money, dunes and last but not least vibe. Because the overall feeling determines whether you enjoy work.

The workplace is therefore given stars from one to five, a bit like a restaurant, hotel room or any service nowadays. Recommendations and ratings are simultaneously the currency of the social media age and the work of a watchdog. A bad review can also ruin the employer’s reputation.

Fairly traditional summer jobs have been selected for the program, with which the viewers may also have personal experiences. Jobs are done on a farm, an amusement park, a fast food restaurant, a summer camp and a warehouse.

In the first one in the episode Anni and Ellen go to work on the farm. The first impression is perfect when the two get to feed the animals. As the day goes on, the weight of the work is revealed, and at the same time the scores drop. But we have come here to do work, and so we just roll up our sleeves and throw the loom into the dung heap.

Samuli and Alex in turn get to a hamburger restaurant. “I’m legit speechless,” says another.

The first problem is the piercings, which – of course – should be removed. After the initial confusion, things start to go smoothly.

The program maybe this duuni mulle attitude can be considered annoying or joyfully shaking – depending a little on how deathly serious you are about the work ethic.

In the Finnish discussion culture, there is room for shaking things up. Besides, any kind of increasing awareness of the rules of the game among young people is probably desirable. Beneath the lightness, giggling and scoring, there is a worthy message: you don’t have to tolerate bad treatment in working life.

Summer job critics is constructive, as you can expect from Yle’s youth program. Basically, however, the purpose is to give the viewer a positive image of summer work. No one cries, no one screams, and no one takes stock. Rather, they are encouraged to take the first steps towards an earnings-related pension.

Also for those who have already advanced in their careers Summer job critics can give food for thought. You could score it for your own work, and if the vibe isn’t right, maybe it’s worth taking action.

Summer work critics, Areena.