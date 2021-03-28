Television review Inside Llewyn Davis is a strong mood piece from the Coen brothers about an unfortunate folk musician in winter New York in 1961

The role model for Llewyn Davis is Dave Van Ronk, a key folk musician in Greenwich Village.

Inside Llewyn Davis ★★★★

USA 2013

Hero at 1:45 p.m.

Filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen digging up American root music. Oh brothers, where are you? (2000) utilized 1930s bluegrass, country, gospel, and blues. Inside Llewyn Davis ranks in New York folk circles in early 1961.

Folk was not a new thing. Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie were already veterans of its revival. But Bob Dylan had just come to Greenwich Village, where cafes were rattling acoustic guitars and singing traditional songs. Dylan flashes at the end of the movie.

In the 1950s, Folk had links to the trade union movement and opponents of the war, and the culture of power pushed it underground. It mentally preceded hippies and counterculture.

Llewyn Davis’ character is the forge of the Coen brothers, modeled on the village’s key folk musician Dave Van Ronk, including Dylan and Joni Mitchellin guy. However, Davis is quite a different character.

Pennyless Davis sleeps on the couches of his friends and sister, carrying his guitar and a bag with other belongings. On the winter streets, he doesn’t even have a coat.

The film drifts with Davis for a moment. There is room for a desperate trip to Chicago. On the way there, Coene’s regular actor John Goodman makes a delicious side role in the car as a pounding freak.

To start the film, Davis performs a song in a cafe Hang Me, Oh Hang Me, which “has never been new and will never become old,” as traditional folk songs have traditionally been presented.

Davisia plays Oscar Isaacwho presents the songs themselves. Do the same in side roles Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan and Adam Driver. The songs are mostly performed in full, which is quite rare in movies.

The music producers were T Bone Burnettwho also worked Oh, brothers, and the band Mumford & Sons Marcus Mumford.

The soundtrack did not become as successful as Oh, brotherswho got a Grammy. But this, too, ranked 14th on Billboard’s overall list and number one on the folklore list.

Coenin the brothers often cultivate black humor. Inside Llewyn Davis is a silent gloomy tragicomedy that fascinates as much with a great time picture as it actually amuses. The musician’s alienation horrors slowly creep up.

The clear messages have hardly interested Coen. Often in their best films, it’s easier to enjoy the characters and atmosphere than the actual story or its theme.

This strong mood piece won second place at the Cannes Film Festival, the Grand Prix.