Television Review | In Yle’s pat-on-the-back documentary, Kalervo Kummola lets what is expected of him come

The fresh documentary is in line with domestic sports journalism. Both treat the 77-year-old hockey influencer with a mixture of mockery, fear and worship.

Present does not please the hockey influencer Kalervo Kummolaa.

“Now we live in a time of neo-moralism. Fortunately, when I was young, the world was a bit freer,” says 77-year-old Kummola.

Kummola, who will probably become Tampere’s next mayor, is known as an outspoken man. When he opens his mouth, he grunts or growls – at least if the domestic media is to be believed.

In Finnish in sports journalism, Kummola has been treated with mixed feelings of mockery, fear and worship, and the same spirit can be felt in Yle’s recent pat-on-the-back documentary.

Concisely For the hell of it the designated portrait has been directed by Ville Lipiainen. Together with Lipiäinen, a long-time sports journalist is responsible for the script Jouko Vuollewho also interviews Kummola.

And Kummolahan lets come what is expected when the tongue is brown.

“Things would have gone better if you had listened to the journalists,” Kummola says, among other things.

I’m rolling and during the grunt vacation, we will of course go through Kummola’s career in a variety of ways. The early years were spent in Finland proper, until the family packed up and moved to Australia. At least the English language, internationality and hard work ethic caught on there. During my military age, it was time to return to Finland. Gradually, a career developed in hockey activities and business life.

In addition to the management of the SM league and the vice-presidency of the International Ice Hockey Federation, the completion of Tampere’s multi-purpose arena in 2021 is added to the hat.

Stories Kummola is enough. When it comes to the hockey man, the stories are a guaranteed nerd section. Getting into the Vietnam war was said to be close, as was participation in the Cyprus peacekeeping operation. From the puck circles, of course, the golden lions come to mind – and soon we will see you on videotape Pasi Nurminen air blower It’s hard to say whether they are the most important in Kummola’s memories or the creators’ curiosity.

Remembering the crash that happened in 1999 sours Kummola. Then Teemu Selänne crashed into Kummola’s car with a rally car and Kummola was badly injured. This admits that agreeing on the matter was not entirely self-evident, even though they were good friends with Selänte.

“If you had been some unknown greatness, you probably wouldn’t have gotten there so easily”, one hears.

Ice hockey In addition, Kummola, a member of the coalition, has worked in municipal and national politics, among other things. The most interesting side path in your career is perhaps still jumping into the TV business.

In the late 1980s, Kummola founded Jarmo Porolan with the Vipvision production company and was founding Neloskanava in the late 1990s. Vipvision made programs for Kolmostelevisi and the subsequent MTV3, such as Gentlemen, Wheel of Fortune and Hockey Night.

In addition, it brought karaoke to Finland. In the documentary, Kummola presents his treasure bag with “all the karaoke records produced in Finland”.

Kummola himself has spread karaoke as far as Japan and North Korea.

Kummola, TV2 at 21:15 and Yle Areena.