Television review In Wednesday’s TV movies, the mother has a whiny relationship with her teenage son

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Koskenkylä’s song ★★

(Finland 1947) In Ilmari Unho’s drama, the son of a rich house (Tauno Palo) charms the daughter of a poor thorn (Hilkka Helinä). (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Good boy ★★★

(Finland 2011) The actress (Elina Knihtilä) has a whimsical relationship with her teenage son (Samuli Niittymäki). Zaida Bergroth’s drama depicts the psychology of a very twisted mother-son relationship. (K12)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Well viewer ★★

(Australia 2014) Well Watcher (debut director Russell Crowe) tries to find his son, who was lost in the Battle of Gallipoli. The story of the historical drama is touching, but the film is choking on emotions. Especially the protagonist’s romance with a Turkish widow (Olga Kurylenko) is pathetic. Andrew Lesnie describes handsomely. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Toy fish gangster ★★

(Finland 1969) Toy manufacturers (Spede Pasanen and Juhani Kumpulainen) compete with each other. The profession of Ere Kokkonen’s comedy protagonists gave Spede the opportunity to present his inventions. (K7)

Sub at 10.30pm

With love, Béatrice ★★★

(France 2017) The life of a middle-aged midwife (Catherine Frot) throws a bullshit when her late father’s mistress (Catherine Deneuve) contacts her after 30 years. Martin Provost’s drama is a tribute to Deneuve. The actress is at her best as a woman who is used to showing men scabies eggs. (K7)

Theme & Fem at 10.30pm