Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Television review In Wednesday’s TV movies, the conductor scolded in a relationship

April 6, 2021
Culture|Television review

Kaisu Tervonen reviews the TV films of the day.

Impact chain ★★

(Finland 1959) A Finnish music cavalcade mixes jazz and rock. Hannes Häyrinen, who wrote and directed the loose story, presents the director of Iskelmä Oy.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Solo playing ★★★

(Finland 2007) Both the journalist (Saija Lentonen), the conductor (Kari-Pekka Toivonen) and her demented mother (Kristiina Elstelä) are used to coping alone but now have to get used to each other. Katja Kallio wrote the drama comedy based on her novel and directed by Lauri Nurkse. (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas ★★

(USA 2017) Familiar characters from the first film (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn) rebelled against Christmas arrangements and their mothers. An agreement is reached only after twisting in the humor of the lower head. (K12)

Sub at 10.30pm

.
