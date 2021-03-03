Television review In Wednesday’s TV films, Martti Lemmalo, among others, plays the funniest man in Finland

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Creeping danger ★★★

(Finland 1944) In Yrjö Norra’s suspense film, the photographer (Pentti Saares) is entangled in a spy plot. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

The funniest man in Finland ★★★

(Finland 2018) A working theater actor (Martti Lemmalo) sentenced to the Isosaari Red Prison Camp is preparing a play to avoid execution. Heikki Kujanpää’s drama suffers from the fact that the fuss worked by the prisoners is not laughed at. (K12)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Sex and the City – Single Life 2 ★★★

(USA 2010) In a worthy sequel to the romantic comedy directed by Michael Patrick King, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and the Frends are vacationing in Abu Dhabi. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Night patrol ★★★★

(Bulgaria 2019) Stephan Komandarev’s crime comedy follows the work of police patrols (including Irini Jambonas) in Sofia for one night. The film depicts the brutal reality of Bulgaria through black humor. Thirty years after the collapse of communism, the country is plagued by poverty, human trafficking and corruption. (K16)

Subject at 9.45 pm