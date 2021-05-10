Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Television review In Tuesday’s TV movies, Sakari Jurkka, among others, as a charming tramp for women

May 10, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The tramp masurka

(Finland 1958) In Aarne Tarkas’ 19th-century drama, a wanderer (Sakari Jurkka) runs from flower to flower.

TV1 at 12.25

Bridget Jones – Life goes on ★★★

(USA 2004) Bridget (Renée Zellweger) has chosen between two men, but was the choice right? Directed by Beeba Kidron, the second part of the series is both romantic and funny. (K7)

Liv at 10:10 p.m.

