Tv evaluate In Tuesday’s TV movies, Leonardo DiCaprio, who performs, amongst others, a fur hunter, will likely be left within the wilderness on his personal fortune.

September 8, 2020
in World
The TV films of the day had been judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Open water ★★

(Finland 1939) Orvo Saarikivi’s sports activities movie a couple of peasant (Kullervo Kalske) trains a champion runner. (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

The Revenant ★★★★

(USA 2015) In Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Nineteenth-century brutal squat, the troupe leaves a fur hunter (Leonardo DiCaprio) within the wilderness on his personal fortune after being greased virtually to dying by a grizzly bear .. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Born on July 4th ★★★

(USA 1989) Oliver Stone directed a thought-provoking biography of the lifetime of Vietnam Conflict veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic (b. 1946) (Tom Cruise). (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

.

