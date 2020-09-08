Tv evaluate In Tuesday’s TV movies, Leonardo DiCaprio, who performs, amongst others, a fur hunter, will likely be left within the wilderness on his personal fortune.

The TV films of the day had been judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Open water ★★

(Finland 1939) Orvo Saarikivi’s sports activities movie a couple of peasant (Kullervo Kalske) trains a champion runner. (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

The Revenant ★★★★

(USA 2015) In Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Nineteenth-century brutal squat, the troupe leaves a fur hunter (Leonardo DiCaprio) within the wilderness on his personal fortune after being greased virtually to dying by a grizzly bear .. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Born on July 4th ★★★

(USA 1989) Oliver Stone directed a thought-provoking biography of the lifetime of Vietnam Conflict veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic (b. 1946) (Tom Cruise). (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.