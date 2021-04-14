Television review In Thursday’s TV movies, Adam Sandler plays Yankee football

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Särkelä itte ★

(Finland 1947) In Orvo Saarikivi’s comedy, director Särkelä (Uuno Laakso) keeps his employees and family in check.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Oliver! ★★

(Britain 1968) Orpo Oliver (Mark Lester) joins pocket thieves. Carol Reed’s musical filming of Charles Dickens ’1838 novel classic Oliver Twist sugared the author’s social critique. (K7)

Theme & Fem at 9 p.m.

Bone Breakers ★

(USA 2005) Prisoners (e.g. Adam Sandler) prepare for a Yankee football match against guards. The film is a useless remake of Robert Aldrich’s 1974 comedy. (K12)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.