Thursday, April 15, 2021
Television review In Thursday’s TV movies, Adam Sandler plays Yankee football

April 14, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Särkelä itte

(Finland 1947) In Orvo Saarikivi’s comedy, director Särkelä (Uuno Laakso) keeps his employees and family in check.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Oliver! ★★

(Britain 1968) Orpo Oliver (Mark Lester) joins pocket thieves. Carol Reed’s musical filming of Charles Dickens ’1838 novel classic Oliver Twist sugared the author’s social critique. (K7)

Theme & Fem at 9 p.m.

Bone Breakers

(USA 2005) Prisoners (e.g. Adam Sandler) prepare for a Yankee football match against guards. The film is a useless remake of Robert Aldrich’s 1974 comedy. (K12)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

.
