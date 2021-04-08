Thursday, April 8, 2021
Television review In Thursday’s TV movies, a true story about a woman who lived as a hijacker

by admin
April 8, 2021
in World
Culture|Television review

Kaisu Tervonen will evaluate the films of the day.

Only singing boys ★★

(Finland 1951) Doctor (William Markus) and revue dancer (Pirkko Niemelä) form a couple in a comedy accompanied by Henry Theel’s rigid singing.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Room ★★★

(USA / Canada / Ireland 2015) Based on her own novel, Emma Donoghue wrote a drama about a woman (Brie Larson) who lives for years as a kidnapper and gives birth to this child. It is more difficult to live with trauma than imprisonment. (K16)

Fri at 9 p.m.

Argo ★★★★

(USA 2012) The Oscar-winning drama for best film is based on true events and takes place in 1979. Director Ben Affleck plays the lead role as an agent developing an imaginary film project to get American diplomats out of Iran. (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

The darkest moment ★★★★

(Britain / USA 2017) British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) has to make a decision between peace and war. The interiors of the biography drama directed by Joe Wright bathe in the shadows, as if the darkness of war is already present everywhere, but the whole is illuminated by humor. (K12)

TV5 at 10 p.m.

.
