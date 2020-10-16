Television review In Thunder Road, grief breaks the police in a tragicomic and yet emotional way

Jim Cummings ’breakthrough film was created by expanding the award-winning one-act short. The monologue, versioned from the original short film, is a celebration of sadness.

Thunder Road ★★★★

USA 2018

Theme at 9.15 pm and Arena (K12)

At elementary school age I fell on a bicycle and knocked my head on the asphalt. A short distance walked a woman who continued her journey in embarrassment. I shouted to him a voice from the decay trembling, “Come now, good people to help!”

What was tragic then is now comical. (The injuries were negligible.)

That experience helped to empathize Thunder Road to the skillful, sadly whimsical monologue that opens the film.

Shock James Arnaud (Jim Cummings) when she in her police uniform gives a memorial speech at her mother’s funeral. According to her, Arnaud has taken a portable CD player to accompany the song performance from her mother’s favorite song, Bruce Springsteen Thunder Roadista. The speech begins with a familiar excitement, but soon the emotionality of the situation hits the appearance of cracks. It always starts to break into pieces only in crazier ways.

Intake takes over 11 minutes, but screenwriter-director-actor Cummings maintains a peculiar intensity brilliantly. Best of all, even during nonsense, grief remains present.

It is later revealed that the unbalanced Arnaud has been ordered from work to vacation. School-age Crystal daughter (natural Kendal Farr) has begun to be arrogant towards his father after the divorce of his parents.

Funeral monologue stands out Thunder Road as the best scene, but in a broader sense, that’s the essence of the film. Namely, the original version of the monologue was an award-winning one-shot short film, from which Cummings grew a longer screen story.

The success of the longer version, implemented on a small budget, at the Texas SXSW Festival elevated Cummings to the headlines.

Next, he managed to execute a horror comedy Wolf of Snow Hollow, which premiered in the U.S. last Friday. Reviews have been positive, although no similar artistry is reported to be found in the novelty.

Thunder Roadia praised Rolling Stone magazine in particular, which even used the term “classic at birth” in the film.

There’s a side to the overwords in that, as there should be more variation in tone in the film.

It is still true that there are many kinds of strengths in the story of the seemingly nonsensical police. In addition to the above, one of the key is the way in which contemporary U.S. reality is flooded into the story towards the end.

Turn serves as a test for the implementation so far: if empathy is not felt, comedy is overemphasized, and if compassion is aroused, there has been enough deeper emotional content involved. The latter comes true.

Unlike in my own performance forty years ago.