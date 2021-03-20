Television review In the self-portraits of photographer Lene Marie Fossen, who died of anorexia, life is suffering

The self-portrait documentary about Lene Marie Fossen’s work makes you think about the relationship between art and pain.

Norwegian Lene Marie Fossenin the photographs combine our images of ugliness and beauty. Fossen (1986–2019) suffered from anorexia from the age of ten, and eventually the starved body withered away.

Three women, Katja Høgset, Margareth Olin and Espen Wallin, began following Fossen in the last years of this, when he began to create a career as a photographer. They photographed this in Greece, for example, on the island of Chios, where Fossen worked with locals and took impressive portraits of them. Fossen also described himself, and it is from these self-portraits that he is best known.

The pictures are very difficult to look at because Fossen is skeletally skinny. His Christian nature blends into the background of abandoned rooms and belongings.

Documentary not only because of Fossen’s physical nature but because he had an exceptional ability to analyze his own art and thinking – thereby also his illness, which is so difficult for healthy people to understand.

According to Fossen, he already suffered as a child. Anorexia brought him security against a distressing world, even though he, despite his attempts, could not explain why. However, it becomes clear that he has confined his pain inside, to the body like to a coffin.

The illness broke out when he wanted to stop time. He remained a child who never came of adolescence. As a photographer, he admired old age and emphasized the grooved skin of older models in his work. He looks like an old woman in his self-portraits.

Fossen also talks about death in a contradictory way. One moment he knows he is committing slow suicide, another moment he praises his own vitality, but at that point, healing is already starting to be unlikely.

Also Fossen’s parents are involved in the film, especially the mother. According to Fossen, the parents gave up on treatment, but this side is left rather unclear. I’m not sure if the solution is good, but it’s consistent in that the focus of the documentary is on Fossen’s work.

Fossen has time to see how his photographic art becomes a phenomenon, and one can deduce from the documentary how attention confuses him. Again, a new contradiction on top of old suffering.

Fossen the numerous superlatives he collects are mildly embarrassing, but Fossen’s personality rises above them. It also raises the document to a level that is easy to accept.

Fossen knows what he is doing and what is happening to him.

