Thursday, March 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review In the post-truth era, the stupid stills of Science Series V are no longer startled as at the time of their premiere in the 80s

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

In the science series, humanoid lizards who look like friendly people are trying to take over the world.

American sci-fi series V tells of humanoid lizards in outer space trying to take over the world behind friendly human faces.

Creator of a series that began in 1984 Kenneth Johnson had previously made two mini-sets of lizards. The most expensive series of its time caused a stir in Finland, and the time of the episodes had to be postponed.

Now the series hardly even startles. Foolish fiction and a remake found in the same service (2010) have remained second to the dark conspiracy theory.

An English conspiracy theorist David Icke turned the lizard theme into a political weapon. According to him, an elite related to lizards manipulates people.

In the world after the truth VThe humanoids in the series look more innocent of the time.

V, Elisa Entertainment Viaplay. (K15)

#Television #review #posttruth #era #stupid #stills #Science #Series #longer #startled #time #premiere #80s

See also  Reader opinion The 17-year-old is too young to drive a car
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Liga MX: Club América revealed the medical part of Juan Otero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.