Television Review | In the new season, the acclaimed restaurant series is serving up too many chefs and food trucks

Television rating|The third season of The Bear reflects on the price of excellence. However, it is not up to the level of previous seasons.

One last one of the most talked about and awarded series of the years The Bear managed in its second season to hold on to its original magic and at the same time grow with the story. It created a nice balance by combining its restaurant theme with the themes of grief and healing.

The third season unfortunately loses this balance. Towards the end of the season, the cooking show detaches from the stories of the characters and onto a pompous pedestal somewhere.

At the same time, it must be said that The Bear is still a great series, some of the best on television today.

The third season starts right where the other one left off. Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) has tried to get both: a chance at love for the saintly Claire (Molly Gordon) with and a functioning restaurant.

In the finale of the second season, he accidentally locked himself in the food refrigerator on the opening day of The Bear restaurant. He had forgotten to call the repairman due to his mating.

So Carmen has come to the conclusion that in order to succeed in her work, she must be an emotionless robot. He whips himself and others to ever higher achievements. The target is a Michelin star (which, however, is hardly talked about anymore as the series progresses).

Nicotine-deprived and heartbroken, Carmen becomes a raging dictator who ignores the fact that Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is a chef. At the same time, he brings the unpleasant atmosphere back to the kitchen and has a shouting match with Richie, who manages the hall (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) with.

In the third season, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) has to wonder if the restaurant piloted by the heartbroken Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) is the job of her dreams after all.

When in the past for years there has been tension about the establishment of a new restaurant, now drama is being created about whether the restaurant will survive beyond its original form. Carmen closes her eyes not only to the bad atmosphere in the kitchen but also to economic realities.

Although the restaurant is full from night to night, it does not cover the raw material costs, for example the 11,000 euro butter bill, and Uncle Jimmy, who acts as the main financier (Oliver Platt) is ringing.

The third season deals with a real revolution in the restaurant industry, a profit logic that has been broken by increased costs. Equally, Carmen has to ask herself if the price of excellence is already unreasonable.

The Bear still ambitiously looking for new ways to tell. For example, the meditative opening sequence literally slides through different time planes and mixes with the present moment glimpses of Carmen’s past hard schooling in top restaurants.

During the entire episode’s 36-minute duration, it rings by Trent Reznor and By Atticus Ross an extended version of Nine Inch Nails’ immersive song Together.

As in the previous season, now we will also focus on individual characters. For example, Tina gets her own episode (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Carmen’s sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), who is forced to seek reconciliation with his troubled mother Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) with.

But this time, the series does not succeed as well in tying the different storylines into a thematically coherent whole or in moving its central characters forward.

As the series progresses, it is probably inevitable that some of its stylistic effects will become mannerisms. Quick cuts, breaking plates and sniffing have started to lose their effect.

Lightening humor, on the other hand, has been transferred from dialogue and situation comedy to the shoulders of the silly Faki brothers. There are already several of them hanging out in the restaurant, and the mood is therefore one of slapstick treatment. It’s still funny.

Ted Fak (Ricky Staffieri, left) has got a job at The Bear. Brother Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) has advanced to the hall side.

Restaurant industry in its worship, the series instead dives into the sentimental. It’s undeniably great, how much of The Bear Creator Christopher Storer appreciates the professionalism of top chefs and hall staff. In the last season, it was seen as devotion, with which the details of the series had been polished to perfection in their realism.

Food was given meanings through fiction. Now Storer breaks the fourth wall and marches on the screen a large number of real-life chefs and other restaurant industry professionals from the founder of Noma From René Redzep the world belongs to a French restaurateur to Daniel Boulud.

In the past, the narration has condensed towards the end into an emotional and action-packed whirlwind. Now it serves up the cheesy food of famous chefs. Is it a swan song for a struggling top restaurant culture?

Leaning on fiction and his characters The Bear manages to say something more touching and universal. When a top restaurant previously featured in the series goes out of business, Richie asks his colleague Jessica (Sarah Ramos): “Do you ever wonder how everything good is gone?”

This answers: “I wonder how I can hold on to good things.”

The Bear, third season, Disney+.