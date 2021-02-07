Television review In the new Mister 8 series by Teemu Niki and Jani Pösö, the humor is so black that it’s not even fun anymore

In the Mister 8 series, a modern wealthy woman maintains a harem. The series is a kind of entertainment and requires a lot from the viewer.

Sounds like power from the idea: A modern wealthy woman has organized a ring of men around her, where she has a different man for each day of the week.

For men as well, the arrangement is comfortable in that they have six days a week for non-marital relationships.

The system has been running for some time with good success, but then a man enters the picture who falls in love with a woman and wants him alone for himself.

Idean have invented Teemu Nikki and Jani Pösö, whose previous joint productions have included #lovemilla– Yes Sekasinseries as well as a film Merciful killer. The work pair is connected by a similar black and pretty left humor, on which the new one also depends Mister 8series is built.

Here, the humor darkens as it darkens, and the series isn’t really funny at all but something else. It’s definitely a matter of taste how well the genre works.

Series men represent different types and characteristics of men. One has a competitive vibe more on the surface, one is feminine, one is the type of stepfather, is a celebrity chef, a sitcom actor and that one is particularly awkward who wants to use power. The firefighter type drops out of the crowd, and is replaced by the mysterious Juho, the man number 8. He plays Pekka Strang.

Juho starts playing other men out, and the series progresses according to their weaknesses.

In the beginning, everything goes pretty easily, but it is clear that towards the end Juho’s work becomes more difficult. Otherwise, the series would be completely unexpected.

All the centerpiece is the woman, Maria, who plays Krista Kosonen.

In 2019, Strang and Kosonen were seen in an unconventional relationship JP Whitehead in the movie Dogs do not wear pants, so in a way, they continue here from where the film left off. The man is obsessed again, and the woman has a scepter in her hand. This time, the signs of power are the gavel of the president and the kendo sword.

I’m not sure how much my gender affects me, but I don’t fully grasp what Maria represents in the series. A woman who wants everything and for whom one man is not enough? Does the script succumb to men’s feeling of inadequacy?

Mister 8 is a kind of entertainment and requires a lot from the viewer. The intricate script and strong visual style with its black and white photographs take attention in different directions as does electronic music. The sub-areas do not play together naturally.

Even black comedy could have a small touch of humanity.

Mister 8, Elisa Entertainment Viaplay.