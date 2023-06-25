Television Review | In the new film, Jennifer Lopez performs maternal love at gunpoint

A mother in an action movie is trying to have it all: peace of mind, a relationship with her daughter, and a string of successful kills.

The Mother. USA 2023. K16. ★★

Maternal love there are deeds. It is a knife thrust into a man’s stomach and pulled towards the lungs. It’s an enemy shot on top of a snowmobile with a rifle.

Action film The Mother puts motherhood at the center already in its name. by Jennifer Lopez the ex-soldier she plays is very pregnant when she tells the FBI agents in the safe house about a gang of thugs who are supplying weapons. However, the thugs are already behind the door and windows, ready to pounce.

Over the next few minutes, the protagonist clears his way through blood, fire and water. When the name of the film flashes on the screen, she is seen in close-up like a Renaissance Madonna figure, with a white hood soaked up to her head.

Since then, the image of ideal motherhood has been questioned and promoted at the same time. The unnamed mother figure is a trained killer who gives her newborn child up for adoption – but only to protect him. A mother sacrifices her own happiness for the sake of the child.

By the way, the same plot pattern is repeated in Netflix’s other recent action movie, the Polish one on Mother’s Day (2023).

From movies can sometimes distinguish between pains that are experienced both at the level of society and at the level of identities. The theme of motherhood is fruitful from this point of view, because even in real life there are contradictions between the ideal and the reality.

Mothers carry their daughters’ happiness in famous melodramas such as Imitation of Life (1959) and Stella Dallas (1937). The bodily experience of motherhood can be seen in horror and sci-fi: In Rosemary’s Nightmare (1968) the baby is hideous and alien, Alien-saga, the monster mother in outer space produces killers and one also grows inside the main character.

In action movies, for a long time the woman’s role was to be the victim, while the male hero bore all the responsibility. But who better to bear the responsibility than a mother? The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) and Terminators provide excellent examples of this.

Also The Mother represents action, but it will not go down in history alongside the mentioned films. It is disposable and formulaic. The film cuts to unnecessary flashbacks from the main character’s past and fails to build compelling enemies. The struggles of motherhood are more interesting than armed struggles.

Supervisor Niki Caron the previous work was Mulan (2020), action-packed too. Lopez also has experience in operations. In Jännäri Enough (2002) she played a mother and a victim of intimate partner violence, to whom a friend states: “You have a divine, animalistic right to protect yourself and your loved ones.” The character exercises her animal rights and kills her husband.

The Mother – even in the movie, motherhood justifies violence. When the protagonist’s daughter (Lucy Paez) turns 12, the thugs go after him. So the mother must return to her child’s life, to kill the killers.

The daughter of the main character played by Jennifer Lopez is played by Lucy Paez.

To Alaska a settled woman is compared to the mother wolf that flashes in the pictures. The image scale of motherhood stretches from the Madonna’s benevolent gaze to the beast mother’s teeth.

The character carries several meanings given to motherhood, but the complex role is also reconciled with the rest of life. So The Long Kiss Goodnight, Terminator– series like The Mother show that it is difficult to reconcile caring responsibility and operating responsibility. In the first mentioned, the matter is solved by amnesia, in the second and third by suppressing emotions. An action mom can’t spank, an action mom kicks.

Perhaps The Mother asking the classic question. Can a woman have it all: both a working relationship with her child and a successful career as a killer?

The Mother and Mother’s Day on Netflix.