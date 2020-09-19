Television review In the documentary, musician PJ Harvey seeks inspiration from the world for his album, but the process looks like a well-behaved tourist peeking.

The documentary A Dog Called Money is directed and written by PJ Harvey’s travel companion, photojournalist Seamus Murphy.

What What do the White House, the shepherd and the refugees queuing at the European border have in common? This question will be pondered alongside the documentary A Dog Called Money.

The answer relates to the 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project, released by British artist PJ Harvey. The songwriter toured with photojournalist Seamus Murphy in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington DC and gathered inspiration for his album, its lyrics, instrumentation and sounds.