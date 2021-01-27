Television review In the clever Ant-Man movie, the superhero shrinks to a tiny bit, turning it into an everyday spectacle

The Ant-Man movie doesn’t take itself too seriously. It has a tongue in its cheek, as if it were a bit of a mockery of its flower hero to the other herbs bulging with its powers.

Ant-Man ★★★

USA 2015

Superheroes appeal to children and the child-minded with sheer bigotry, plush muscles and supernatural powers. Ant-Man turn it wisely around. In it, the hero’s superpower is shrinking into small things.

In Finland, the character is rather poorly known from comics. The ant appeared quickly in the 1960s Miracle seriesand has been on an adventure with the Avengers group.

The first Ant-Mancomics wrote Larry Lieber and drew one of the most prestigious in the industry Jack Kirby in 1962. Over time, Ant-Man’s costume has been worn by three different people.

Ant-Manis based on the first two versions of the comic. Scientist Hank Pym (who invented the suit)Michael Douglas) gives it to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), to a burglar who has just been released from prison and is divorced and unemployed.

Often, superhero movies fight about such big things that they don’t really matter, because the criminal geniuses and other monsters that threaten the whole world don’t really touch reality.

In that regard Ant-Man is not sharper than the others. In a conventional setup, the villain wants to use technology for warfare and the good ones prevent it.

Supervisor Peyton Reed did a comedy in the past. In the past, he had to direct Fantastic Four (2005) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), but only In Ant-Manissa he got to implement a big mainstream effect circus.

Birth stories are often the weak point of superhero stories. The forces are explained by solar radiation (Superman), a radioactive spider (Spider-Man) or other scientific nonsense. It’s unbelievable and boring.

Also Ant-Man the first half hour of introduction before getting up to speed. But it’s fun whenever Scott puts on a miracle suit, shrinks to the point, and starts commanding ant armies.

The best thing is that playing on a scale makes everyday things a surreal spectacle. The water flowing from the tap to the bath becomes a flood of destruction, the child’s toy train a juggernaut.

In the movie the same was taken advantage of by the sympathetic classic of science fiction, Jack Arnoldin The man who shrank (1957). It probably inspired both the original comic and the movie version.

With a sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) was not a primer as a ballast. It’s even more fun. Peyton Reed is reportedly also doing the third part Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.