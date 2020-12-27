Television review In the adventurous comedy, Agatha Christie is made a murder investigator, but the tone of the TV movie drifts down her cheek

The awkward but romantic phase of life of author Agatha Christie would have made lunch much better.

The curse of Agatha and Ishtar ★★

Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, United Kingdom 2019

Agatha Christien (1890–1976) only a few years had passed since his death when he was seen as a character in a fiction film. Michael Aptedin loose tension drama Agatha (1979), in which the title role was played Vanessa Redgrave, told of the successful author ‘s 11 – day disappearance in 1926.

Even in real life, the disappearance that attracted widespread attention was due to the husband Archibald Christien a statement that he was in love with another woman and wanted to divorce.

A TV suspense comedy is also connected to the same break The curse of Agatha and Ishtar, by Sam Yates has directed his first feature film.

In 1928 Christie’s divorce becomes final. Agatha, 38, (Lyndsey Marshal) is leaving for Iraq alone.

Before Christie arrived in former Mesopotamia, a man who died was found at one of its archaeological sites. This is uttered as the last word “Ishtar” to the young archaeologist To Max Mallowan (Jonah Hauer-King).

In real life, Mallowan became Christie’s second husband. The knowledge adds some interest to the rather bland guy.

Couple a passage from old good-time comedies has apparently been sought for mutual dictation, but the impression is mostly rude. Even worse suited to the mood are clumsy sex-themed jokes that presumably should be laughed at because Christie visually limited sex outside of her novels.

The plot comes to life when Christie and Mallowan’s host couple’s pet monkey is found dead. When the animal begins to be studied, the plot fails in a new way.

Christie, who really mastered the basics of chemistry after working well in a hospital pharmacy, asks outside help for monkey poison analysis. This still happens, but in the movie Christie doesn’t even know the rule of thumb “First water then acid, otherwise it becomes a finger bladder”. Pouring water into sulfuric acid in the film does not cause a splash reaction.

Content and the tone of his cheek feeling can only be annoyed. That phase of Christie’s life is like being made the basis of the film because when she fell in love with her new husband, Christie also fell in love with archeology.

Surely these comic elements could have been linked to a comic murder mystery – if someone at Christie’s level had composed it. Now squabbling displaces the tension.

TV1 on January 3, will present the latest film showing Agatha Christie as a detective Agatha and midnight murders (2020), starring Helen Baxendale.

You, too, have written it Tom Dalton, as well as what we saw last year Agathan’s riddle (2018), in which the author presented Ruth Bradley.