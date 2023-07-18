Television Review | In Syria, Hala Mustafa went to a police course because for her parents, girls are merchandise

In Syria, women are fighting for their rights with guns. The German documentary follows a young Syrian woman in a police academy and a dangerous job.

In the year 2016 German Film Age Antonia Kilian saw on the news when Kurdish forces liberated the town of Minjib from the clutches of ISIS. In the pictures, the women took off their black burqas, revealing colorful clothes underneath.

Kilian was even more impressed by the fact that there were women fighting in the Kurdish forces. He decided to go to Rojava, i.e. Syrian Kurdistan. There he made his first documentary Across the river (2021).

Going to Minjib was too dangerous, but Kilian was introduced to the female students of the police academy. Among them, a twentysomething was selected as the main character of the documentary Hug Mustafawho hails from Minjib.

Kilian followed Mustafa for more than a year, first on a course and then as a police officer of the Internal Security Forces in Minjib. It’s an Arab city, and Mustafa is Arab too.

Hala Mustafa looks at the destruction of his hometown Minjib.

Although Isis had been driven from Minjib and defeated throughout Rojava, Mustafa joined the Kurdish police course because he wanted to free all his sisters from their parents who supported Isis and wanted to use their daughters practically as merchandise in forced marriages.

Also Hala Mustafa and her sister Sawsan escaped forced marriage. Both are training to be police officers.

What they saw based on the activities of the women’s groups, Kilian declares that a feminist revolution is underway in Rojava. The enthusiasm may spill over a bit, but the role of women in Kurdistan is significant and exceptional in the Middle East.

In general, the contribution of the Kurds – the world’s largest landless nation – in the fight against ISIS was significant. The US supported the Kurds in that but has since abandoned its allies, who are threatened by Syria, Russia and, above all, Turkey.

Kilian keeps his documentary on a personal level and does not actually deal with the complex political situation in Syria.

A hug from Mustafa there is a smile even in the midst of dark events. He is also determined and sharp, an all-around good protagonist.

The position of women in the region becomes sadly clear. At the police academy, Mustafa receives a letter from his ten-year-old sister, who says that his father threatens to kill Mustafa if he returns home.

Later in Minjib, Mustafa receives constant death threats. In operations, he carries an assault rifle, otherwise only a handgun. In addition, he always has a grenade with him in case Isis returns. He is not going to be left alive in the hands of the fanatics.

Towards the end of the documentary, the focus shifts to Mustafa’s sister Sawsan, who makes her own different solution. Finally, Mustafa offers a surprising twist.

Syria the civil war is the first conflict to be extensively documented by its civilian victims at the grassroots level. Across the river is a German production but suitable as a continuation of the production of local producers.

Many Syrian documentaries have won awards, starting with the Oscars. The Nordic countries, among others, have been involved in their production.

Across the river Finnish co-producers of the documentary are Yle, the Center for the Promotion of Audiovisual Culture, the Finnish Film Foundation and Greenlit Productions.

On the other side of the river, Yle Areena and Teema th 20.7. at 21:00.