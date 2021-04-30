Saturday, May 1, 2021
Television review In Sunday’s TV films, among other things, the animation Monsterit Oy is suitable for adult tastes

April 30, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Rock of Ages

(USA 2012) A young woman (Julianne Hough) begins work at a rock club in Los Angeles in 1987. Adam Shankman’s musical filming is a calculated product. (K12)

Hero at 1 p.m.

Swish ★★★

(Finland 2016) A teenager (Sonja Sassi) secretly slips into an Art Nouveau villa. Elena Näsänen’s short drama will keep its secret until the end.

Subject at 13.55

Monsters Inc ★★★★

(USA 2001) Monster Tarmo Karvanen (voiced by Jussi Lampi) frightens sleeping children. Pixar’s animation appeals to adult tastes as well. (K7)

Nelonen at 15.05

Entourage ★★

(USA 2015) Based on his TV series, Doug Ellin directed a comedy that is like a commercial for the #metoo campaign – unintentionally. The plot is an attempt by actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) to save his latest film. (K12)

Hero at 5 p.m.

It was about time ★★

(Britain 2013) In Richard Curtis ’mother in a romantic comedy, a young man (Domhnall Gleeson) travels to the past to conquer his fascination (Rachel McAdams). (K7)

Fri at 5.30pm

Rebecka Martinsson – Valhe ★★★

(Sweden 2020) Martinsson (Sascha Zacharias) investigates a case of a teenager who died of a drug overdose and is considering abortion. Joonas Saartamo flashes as a Finnish drug dealer. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

Misconduct

(USA 2016) A female friend (Malin Åkerman) of the owner of an infamous pharmaceutical company (Anthony Hopkins) is kidnapped. The thriller throws goodbye to credibility from the very beginning. Actors – e.g. Al Pacino – snorting through their roles like a drug doctor. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix ★★★

(Britain 2007) Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) believes Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) will return. David Yates directed the fast-paced fifth installment of the series. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Imaginaerum

(Finland / Canada 20112) An old man (Francis-Xavier McCarthy) dives on the bed of his subconscious with his deathbed. Stobe Harju’s fantasy film is unintentionally comic. (K12)

Hero at 11:15 p.m.

