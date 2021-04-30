Television review In Sunday’s TV films, among other things, the animation Monsterit Oy is suitable for adult tastes

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Rock of Ages ★

(USA 2012) A young woman (Julianne Hough) begins work at a rock club in Los Angeles in 1987. Adam Shankman’s musical filming is a calculated product. (K12)

Hero at 1 p.m.

Swish ★★★

(Finland 2016) A teenager (Sonja Sassi) secretly slips into an Art Nouveau villa. Elena Näsänen’s short drama will keep its secret until the end.

Subject at 13.55

Monsters Inc ★★★★

(USA 2001) Monster Tarmo Karvanen (voiced by Jussi Lampi) frightens sleeping children. Pixar’s animation appeals to adult tastes as well. (K7)

Nelonen at 15.05

Entourage ★★

(USA 2015) Based on his TV series, Doug Ellin directed a comedy that is like a commercial for the #metoo campaign – unintentionally. The plot is an attempt by actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) to save his latest film. (K12)

Hero at 5 p.m.

It was about time ★★

(Britain 2013) In Richard Curtis ’mother in a romantic comedy, a young man (Domhnall Gleeson) travels to the past to conquer his fascination (Rachel McAdams). (K7)

Fri at 5.30pm

Rebecka Martinsson – Valhe ★★★

(Sweden 2020) Martinsson (Sascha Zacharias) investigates a case of a teenager who died of a drug overdose and is considering abortion. Joonas Saartamo flashes as a Finnish drug dealer. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

Misconduct ★

(USA 2016) A female friend (Malin Åkerman) of the owner of an infamous pharmaceutical company (Anthony Hopkins) is kidnapped. The thriller throws goodbye to credibility from the very beginning. Actors – e.g. Al Pacino – snorting through their roles like a drug doctor. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix ★★★

(Britain 2007) Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) believes Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) will return. David Yates directed the fast-paced fifth installment of the series. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Imaginaerum ★

(Finland / Canada 20112) An old man (Francis-Xavier McCarthy) dives on the bed of his subconscious with his deathbed. Stobe Harju’s fantasy film is unintentionally comic. (K12)

Hero at 11:15 p.m.