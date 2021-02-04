Television review In series about ballet dancers, dance is discipline and competition

Both Viaplay’s Flesh and Bone and Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things place themselves in the world of ballet dancers. In both, everyday life is barren.

To dance often associated with rebellion and joy in films and series, but ballet is an exception. It is a sphere of discipline and competition in the Viaplay series, among others Flesh and Bone (2015) and in the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things (2020).

There are similarities in the story lines of the series: the contestants treat the new dancer briskly, the teachers treat everyone rudely, and the toenails damaged by the dance come off already in the first episode.

In the midst of all the harshness, however, there is room for sex, which in both series serves as a fuel for drama.

When In Tiny Pretty Things teenage dancers rock each other, Flesh and Bone in the series, ballerinas throw a gig at a sad strip bar, dance in the oligarchs ’sex sparks, and escape their brother’s rapprochements.

Not even sex is fun in ballet circles.

Flesh and Bone, Viaplay. (K15) Tiny Pretty Things, Netflix. (K16)