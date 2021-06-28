Television review In Netflix’s Paternity movie, the protagonist becomes a father, a widow and a single parent at once – Follow the boring solution familiar from the movies: the electrician’s eye

The comedy of the film and the tension in the whole story is again based on the fact that a man is likely to fail as a parent of a small child.

If movies is believing, fatherhood is diving through hardship deeper and deeper into hardship – and from there to victory. Especially in comedy, fatherhood is sympathetic flirtation and always learning through the heel.

Just being such a father is also described Paul Weitzin directed and written in a drama comedy Paternity. The main character Matt (Kevin Hart) gets as many as three new roles at a time when her spouse dies right after the birth of her first daughter: Matt becomes a father, a widow and a single parent.

The film is based on an American author-blogger Matthew Logelin to the work. It happened to Logelin as it did to Matt. She was widowed the day after the birth of her firstborn.

Soon Matt encounters the worst struggle of film geniuses: the attitudes of the environment. The mother-in-law and mother in particular are piling up that Matt will not cope with the demanding role of educator, and others agree. They are, of course, wrong, know the vigilant spectator.

But still, this film secretly adopts the same attitude. Between the lines, it is implied that as a man, Matt is more likely to fail than to succeed as a parent of a small child – especially as a single parent. In fact, the comedy of the film and the suspense of the whole story are based on it.

A similar perspective has been seen on the big screen many times. And it’s not just typical of American mainstream film. For example, domestic Night feed draws from the same setup, of course with a more realistic grip.

Too often fatherhood is a wasted opportunity in comedy. In addition to the gimmick of the underdog, the comedy is found where it is most obvious: yellow-brown diapers, night feeds, and tanners that break the quiet moment. Fathers casually straighten bends, improvise and laugh on. Support is obtained from other similar, good-natured electricians.

In this sense, fatherhood is truncated to a balance between success and failure. Is it even a matter of paternity in the end? Compared to motherhood, paternity descriptions are much narrower. If and when a sovereign male educator sometimes flashes in the side, he has been made an overbearing whimper or the worst performer.

When paternity is only seen through everyday juggling, the whole juju of the job is over. That is only a fraction of the father’s dune.

But no PaternityMatt has time to figure it out. Learning to become a father is interrupted when there is already a rush to find a new female friend.

Matt’s life settles down as soon as it is the same. The question arises: whether Paternity in the end, even a movie about paternity – or just a comfort-seeking man who is hit by life?