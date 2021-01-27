Television review In Netflix’s documentary series, New York author Fran Lebowitz talks about what annoys him all – At least millennials, sports and Fine Arts

In the Imagine in the City series, directed by Martin Scorsese, author Fran Lebowitz gets to complain as much as the soul can tolerate, and it’s not even annoying to listen to it.

Netflixin fresh Imagine you are in town in the documentary series, the film director gets a voice Martin Scorsesen a longtime friend, author and speaker Fran Lebowitz.

Directed by Scorsese, the series of seven episodes goes through the experiences and thoughts of New York, familiar from his punctuation, and perhaps even annoyance. Lebowitz moved to the city in the 1970s to pursue a career as a writer. Now Lebowitz is 70 years old and could not imagine living elsewhere. Not even if the city annoys him greatly.

In addition to New York, Lebowitz has a lot to say about many other things. The author despises at least the culture of well-being, the visual arts, sports, millennials, the internet, and money.

Otherwise as might be inferred from that list, Lebowitz’s rampage doesn’t get pregnant: the speech is ironically ironic, not malevolent. When, for example, a millennial once asked Lebowitz in hopes of tips, what kind of art he should do, Lebowitz wondered the question. “If I were you, I would start looking for water. I’ve heard that kind of world is running out, “he roughly naljaisi.

Ironian Lebowitz also targets himself. For example, he says he hates money but loves material.

The series is not just humor. # From the Metoo movement, Lebowitz says that although his friends have been accused of sexual abuse, after all, Lebowitz has been circulating in New York cultural circles since the 1970s, he is determined to believe in women who have come up with a difficult issue.

Scorsesen in addition to discussions with, the series features excerpts from the author’s previous appearances.

Author To Toni Morrison Lebowitz wonders how Morrison can really like writing. Film director Spike Leen with a debate on sport: Lebowitz cannot comprehend why people are interested in sport.

In Finland, Lebowitz has remained a rather unknown figure. It’s a pity. It’s refreshing to watch an intelligent person complain without a filter in this time filled with survival narratives and positive thinking. Of course, you don’t have to agree on everything. Lebowitz’s Passover is sure to be listened to if he himself has some kind of damming about people’s stupidity.

Imagine you are in town (Pretend It’s a City) is a brief cross-section of New York from the 1970s to the present day. Travel fever to the east coast of the United States is growing, and it makes it a little sore.

Imagine you are in town, Netflix.