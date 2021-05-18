Television review In Love Without, Russia’s most important film director Andrei Zvjagintsev reflects the gloomy atmosphere of his country

Andrei Zvjagintsev himself argued that Love Without the Abandoned Son is not a political film. Should I believe?

Without love ★★★★

Neljubov, Russia 2017

Leviathan (2014) Russia’s most important film director after corruption filming Andrei Zvjagintsev no longer received public funding for his films from his home country. Without love was born as a co-production with France, Belgium and Germany.

It tells the cold story of a couple who is divorcing. Neither parent wants their 12-year-old son to disappear. Ineffective police are of little interest. Help with finding a child can only be found from an NGO.

Zvjagintsev claimed not to make a political film. Should I believe? Without love seems to offer the keys to open it up to a breakdown of the Russian soul landscape. Guided radio and TV news in the background.

Without love takes place in the fall of 2012, when the news echoes the end of the world predicted by the Mayan calendar. Old-fashionedness, religion, and superstition flicker. In the aftermath of the end, the news accuses propaganda of the war in Ukraine.

Of course, parents do not neglect their children only in Russia. But here they seem to deny love to themselves as well, though they affirm it in their new relationships. Nor does anyone seem to really trust assurances as if they were known to be empty in a cold world.

There has been a lot of talk about morality Putin in a corrupt Russia. Putin’s policy of power is popular, and already 70 percent of the people have raised it Stalin ideal. Zvjagintsev seems to be able to tell about that atmosphere.

But of course, the film also glaringly reminds us that children need to be taken care of and cared for.