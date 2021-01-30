Television review In last year’s most endearing documentary, Sergio, over 80, gets a secret mission in a nursing home

In the Chilean documentary, The Secret Agent in a Retirement Home has all the ingredients for a thriller.

Famous in his essay It kills every part master of hard-boiled detective Raymond Chandler describes a private detective hero as follows: “In those miserable streets must walk a man who himself is not evil, who is not afraid, and has not defiled his soul.”

Chilean over 80 years old Sergio would probably be, in Chandler’s view, a first-class private detective. He is the protagonist Maite Alberdin in the document Secret agent in a nursing home (Chile 2020).

While the name of the film speaks of an agent, Sergion washes a detective agency. Its client is concerned about the treatment of her mother in a nursing home. Sergio is tasked with investigating the matter.

Last the sweetest documentary of the year also has humor, but its funniest person is by no means Sergio but the director of the detective agency Rómulo, which takes itself very seriously, fuss about secret codes and spyware.

So instead of the miserable streets, Sergio is adventuring in a nursing home. Women tend to live longer than men, but there are as many as ten times as many women as men in a nursing home. James Bond has barely gotten into its tougher ratios.

Bond would have nothing to teach Sergio in behavior. In addition to the possibility of romance, the documentary also includes other exciting elements. Sergio solves even a crime – albeit a small one – and death is never far off when living the condition of life.

Actual the task proves difficult at first, but in it Sergio’s chivalry emerges. When I can’t find the object, Sergio conscientiously reports on the lives of all the residents of the nursing home – and frustrates his boss.

The friendly Sergio, despite his age, is sharp and quickly becomes popular. It is, of course, aided by the biggest problem in the nursing home that he finds and reports: loneliness suffers the most there.

Sergio also finds the culprit in the problem presented for investigation, albeit from a surprising side. At the same time, he hands out a mirror to anyone with old relatives. Although the documentary was made before the pandemic broke out, it will also be reminiscent of the isolation of the elderly now.

It would be wonder if Hollywood didn’t make a fictional version of the documentary, and it would be weird if it matched the original. The documentary progresses a bit slowly, but that’s probably how life is approaching its inevitable end. Adding an entertaining pace would easily ruin the story.

In Finland, the quality of care for the elderly has recently provoked widespread debate. Perhaps well-off seniors should be hired to study the situation in nursing homes.

Secret Agent in a Retirement Home, Theme at 8:01 p.m., and Arena.