Television review In his program, Hans Välimäki is like a war hero who saves the participants’ whole lives – This is how chefs became kitchen psychologists

Cups in order, Hans Välimäki! At the heart of the series is the Alliance of Inspirational Speech and Business Thinking.

Uniform on top and knives on the belt. Starting today, Wednesday Cups in order, Hans Välimäki! The beginning of the series has more than a fistful fate.

In close-ups, the protagonist of the program – or should I say a hero – a celebrity chef and restaurateur Hans Välimäki equips as if going to war. There is a great responsibility resting on his shoulders, the theme seems to suggest.

British chef Gordon Ramsayn in a format made famous by a top chef touring restaurants struggling with their profitability. The task is to bring about a facelift, after which the restaurant and its staff would step towards a brighter future.

Ramsay’s style included outright incitement, but Välimäki sticks to the Finnish agenda, as he did before. Jyrki Sukula.

Far has still come from the 1990s, when TV chefs who smiled with their eyes marching with a group of Finns to their home audiences.

Had his recipes raised the food boom Bon Appétit (1991-2002), Treats (1997–2005) easy people from Oulu and Cooking War (1999–2004, 2017–) rival brother gold.

Not to mention the 1970s, when the first TV chefs of the entire nation Veijo Vanamo and Jaakko Kolmonen huddled as an advocate of healthy, domestic food.

What the longer the chefs have been on the TV screen, the farther they have drifted out of the kitchen. At the same time, the image of a TV chef has swelled like bun dough: with urban chefs and home bakers also qualified in front of the cameras, more and more star chefs have expanded their job descriptions to judge, travel guide, business consultant, lifestyle repairer and so on.

The same development can, of course, be seen elsewhere. In the way of telling a story, the well-known face nestled in reality entertainment is the key to general expertise.

Rarely food is no longer enough to be the subject of the program. The most important task of a modern TV chef is to share inspiration and instructions for a better life instead of recipes.

Gradually, chefs have become kitchen psychologists.

At its longest, the idea was taken Relative protection series (2016), in which young people who were more or less at risk of exclusion were encouraged to enter the restaurant industry. The well-intentioned idea was that work and experiences of success would help put a meaningful life aside. The idea for the series was to grab a British chef From Jamie Oliver.

Some of the young people dropped out of the program. In an interview with HS, Sukula later stated that both In the shelter of a relative that Cups in good condition series (2012–2015) could have had a need for just the right psychologist.

Represents a more family-centered approach Kari Aihisen popular Capture in the kitchen (2013–2015, 2018–), where under the watchful eye of Aihinen, families learn to make healthy and good food together.

Yet there is also at the heart of the idea of ​​self-development: through food, it is possible for family members to find a deeper connection to each other and a better life.

Cups in good condition In the world of the series, the solution is found in the entrepreneurial spirit, the idea of ​​the whole program is moving in the difficulty of running a restaurant. When Välimäki arrives at the restaurant to sell the menus, the work is done thoroughly. That means in addition to the kitchen and dining cabinets, a peek into the privacy side.

Still, the food is just a thrower. At the heart is the union of inspirational speech and business thinking: belief in one’s own dreams and the ability to be creative in the rude laws of doing business help to better empower.

And it will come from there at the end of the opening period. Entrepreneurs at Olar’s ​​Roadhouse Restaurant thank Välimäki for improving their quality of life.

So if in the early 2000s TV chefs caused a rush in the number of people aspiring to the restaurant industry, in the 2020s the direction could be for consultant and speaker gigs.

Cups in order, Hans Välimäki !, Nelonen at 8 pm and Ruutu.