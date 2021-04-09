Television review In Friday’s TV movies, the man portrayed by Adam Sandler is put on an anger management course

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Only for you ★★

(Finland 1945) In Hannu Leminen’s melodrama, a woman from the countryside (Helena Kara) gets an education in the city. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Negotiator ★★★

(USA 1998) The hostage negotiator (Samuel L. Jackson) takes the hostages himself and receives an equally skilled negotiator (Kevin Spacey). The lead actors do their best in F. Gary Gray’s action film. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Air America ★★★

(USA 1990) In 1969, the United States sent pilots to Laos (including Robert Downey Jr.), although Nixon denies everything. Roger Spottiswoode’s cynical action comedy deals with the CIA’s drug trade to fund the Vietnam War. (K12)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Anger Management ★★

(USA 2003) Nössö (Adam Sandler) goes on an anger management course (with Jack Nicholson as therapist). The comedy is full of sadness with the delicious ingredients offered by the initial setting. (K12)

Theme & Fem at 9.05pm

For just a few dollars ★★★★

(Italy 1965) Sergio Leone’s spaghetti loaf is the second part of a classic dollar trilogy. Significant gazes will be exchanged this time between Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef as chase-hunted bounty hunters (Gian Maria Volontè). (K16)

Nelonen at 10.30 pm

The devil is dressing

Pradaan ★★★

(USA 2006) Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour tortures her subordinates. In David Frankel’s loosely true-to-life comedy, the diva is torn by Meryl Streep.

Fox at 0.00

The darkest moment ★★★

(Britain / USA 2017) Britain’s new Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) is on fire test: he must defeat Adolf Hitler. Joe Wright directed a fascinating historical drama about true events, driven by Oldman – and a double-jaw prosthesis molded for the actor by Kazuhiro Tsuji. (K12)

TV5 at 0.15

Terrible Kankkunen 3 ★★★

(USA 2013) Remuremmi tries to save his kidnapped buddy (Justin Bartha). Todd Phillips understood to end his series of comedies in time. (K12)

Sub at 00.45