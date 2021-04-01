Television review In Friday’s TV films, among other things, Antti Litja’s Mind Abreader growls

The films of the day are judged by Kaisu Tervonen.

Girl of the week ★★★

(Finland 1946) The tumultuous and class-conscious satire was the last collaboration between lead actor-screenwriter Lea Joutseno, director-screenwriter Valentin Vaala and dialogue-writing Kersti Bergroth.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Aurora ★★★★

(Finland 2019) Nail technician (Mimosa Willamo) and asylum seeker (Amir Escandari) are looking for a wife for the latter. Miia Tervo’s excellent debut film is set in Rovaniemi, which is not Santa’s fairy-tale neighborhood but a city dominated by detox clinics and night grills. (K12)

TV2 at 7 p.m.

The apostate ★★★

(Finland 2014) “Yes, it wasn’t as bad before as it is now,” says Mielsäpahoittaja (Antti Litja) and also makes it clear to his son (Ilkka Forss) and mini-daughter (Mari Perankoski). Director Dome Karukoski smoothly brought the intergenerational conflict to the big screen.

MTV3 at 8 p.m.

Ice Age 2: The glacier is melting ★★

(USA 2006) A lazy, saber-toothed tiger and mammoth escape the melting of ice in an animation adventure, the best part of which is the relationship of the squirrel to its acorn. Parts 3 and 4 of the film series will be shown simultaneously on the same channel on Saturday and Sunday.

Fox at 8 p.m.

Unknown master ★★

(Finland 2019) Klaus Härö’s drama is about an aging art dealer (Heikki Nousiainen) who wants to make the last big deal before giving up the industry.

TV1 at 8:50 p.m.

The end of the journey ★★★

(Britain 2017) A British company (e.g. Paul Bettany, Sam Claflin) expects a major German invasion of northern France in 1918. The deliberately stiffening drama depicts the inhumane pressures imposed on soldiers by homeland, war, class and gender. (K16)

Theme at 9 p.m.

Mummy ★★★

(USA 1999) Stephen Sommers ’hit adventure expands Egyptian history with special effects. A treasure hunter (Brenda Frasier) and a librarian (Rachel Weisz) find their way to the city of the dead, where an ancient priest rises from the dead on the wrong foot. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Burying the Ex ★

(USA 2014) The death comedy of director Joe Dante, who cherished the spirit of b-movies in his career, gets into the ö-folder. (K16)

Hero at 9:40 p.m.

A handful of dollars ★★★★

(Italy / Spain 1964) A stranger who rattles the eyes of a cheeky classic western plays the villains against each other. Clint Eastwood convinces in her first film lead role in Western photography, which started Sergio Leone’s dollar trilogy. (K16)

Nelonen at 10.05 pm

Code name: UNCLE ★★★

(Britain / USA 2015) Directed by Guy Ritchie, the agent adventure based on the TV series takes place in the swinging 1960s, and the giggling costume conforms to it. (K12)

MTV3 at 10:30 p.m.