Television review In Easter TV movies, among others, Roy Andersson’s Towards Infinity

Kaisu Tervonen will evaluate the weekend’s films.

SATURDAY 3.4.

Pekka Puupää ★★

(Finland 1953) Pekka (Esa Pakarinen) and Pätkä (Masa Niemi) establish a kindergarten on the first ever Pekka ja Pätkä track, which begins a day-long tube of domestic films on TV2.

TV2 at 10.00

Deadpool ★★★(USA 2016) The paychecker (Ryan Reynolds) literally loses his face but returns as a superhero dressed in the self-ironic Marvel movie. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

The Mummy Returns ★★(USA 2001) The sequel is basically the same film that was released two years earlier Mummy. The adventurous couple now also has a child together. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Smuggler ★★(USA 2012) Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur made an American version of the European thriller. Mark Wahlberg, for his part, does the familiar role work as a rough masculine male man. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

the heroes of the Arctic Circle ★★★(Finland 2010) The road film on the Kolari – Rovaniemi axis features half of Odysseus’ fabulous excursion and half of Aku Anka’s chatter. Janne (Jussi Vatanen) ‘s happiness in the relationship depends on the set – top box. (K12)

TV2 at 9.05 pm

Gold ★★(USA 2016) Ore prospect (Matthew McCounaughey) pursues the American dream of sudden enrichment and then tries to cope with achieving the dream. (K12)

Hero at 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY 4.4.

Erin Brockovich ★★★★(USA 2000) Oscar-winning Julia Roberts plays a law firm employee who drives a class action against a giant company. Steven Soderbergh’s film highlights the importance of small people and big compensation.

Free at 4:20 p.m.

Everybody Wants Some !! ★★★(USA 2016) Richard Linklater’s comedy tells the story of a Texas college baseball team whose members are at least as interested in cannabis and sex as they are in sports. (K12)

Hero at 5 p.m.

Cold revenge ★★★(USA 2019) Snowman driver (Liam Neeson) sets out to settle accounts after his son dies. Hans Petter Moland, the director of the handsome monotonous thriller, was also in charge of the original Norwegian version. (K16)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ★★★★(Britain / USA 2001) Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), who grew up with goblins, ends up in Hogwarts Wizarding School in the first part of a film series where the protagonists are not yet angst teenagers and the magic is still fun. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Hunger Game – The Impersonator, part 2/2 ★★(USA 2015) The concluding part of the science fiction series does not work as an independent film. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), the leader of the uprising, and the regime are waging an image war. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Towards infinity ★★★★(Sweden 2019) Roy Andersson’s latest creation, known for his still-life images, once again consists of a series of episodes that this time the narrator’s voice loosely ties together. The director’s tragicomedical grip is leaning more and more towards tragedy. (K12)

Subject at 9.15 pm

Free State of Jones ★★(USA 2016) The drama that begins with the U.S. Civil War is about the Mississippi Rebel Movement. The historical protagonist, rebel leader Newton Knight, is indeed played by the bubbling Matthew McConaughey. (K16)

Hero at 9:40 p.m.

Vacuum ★★★★(Finland 2018) Aleksi Salmenperä’s black and white film depicts success pressures in a relaxed and comedic tone. Actress Pihla (Laura Birn) rains role offers, while her author-husband Eero (Tommi Korpela) doesn’t get the text. A relationship goes even worse than a writer’s career. (K12)

TV2 at 11.45 pm

MONDAYS 5.4.

Lego movie ★★★(USA 2014) Lego animation spoken in Finnish may be the most expensive toy advertisement in the world. Big money has gained momentum and adventure instead of just pieces of plastic. (K7)

Nelonen at 9.00

Little Matti in the world ★★(Finland 1947) Pikku-Matti (Veli-Matti) escapes to Helsinki in Edvin Laine’s sobbing drama, the best pieces of which are documentary shots of a small person in a big city. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

The Next Three Days ★★(USA 2010) Wife (Elizabeth Banks) is sentenced to murder in a prison from which her husband (Russell Crowe) plans to hold her out. Paul Haggis ’thriller feels long like his wife’s castle judgment. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.