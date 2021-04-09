Television review In an impressive documentary, five women break away from the prisoner’s controlled life through dance

The prisoners ’slowly building self-confidence is beautiful to look at in a documentary directed by Valérie Müller.

Marseilles the prison gym is full of movement. Distinguished choreographer Angelin Preljocaj directs a group of women who are to prepare their own dance performance for dance festivals. The prisoners are amateurs, and the movements follow it. But Preljocaj is admirably tenacious and dedicated.

The same can be said To the freedom of dancing document (2019) on five women. Their bodies are trapped inside walls, but through dance they have the opportunity to break away, even for a moment, from the prisoner’s controlled life and achieve a small moment of freedom.

Valérie Müllerin the directed documentary does not soften, even if it looks at women with understanding. The five are described as people whose lives continue even after imprisonment. Slowly building self-confidence is beautiful to look at.

