Television review In a nice peculiar Drama of the Kindergarten Teacher, the early educator is fascinated by the poems of his students.

Fostering creativity is an important theme, but more dimensions will be missed in Sara Colangelo’s drama. What is interesting about the teacher’s evolving obsession is its calmness.

The Kindergarten Teacher, USA 2018

How to nurture the special quality of the child in a world where similarity is overrated? Or, more precisely, from a 21st century parent perspective: how to nurture a child’s creativity when cell phones impair concentration, corrode vocabulary, and flatten the imagination?

If these questions have not been considered, it can be difficult to understand the intimacy that emerges Kindergarten teacherabout the frustration of the title character in the film. Strangely, Lisa (Maggie Gyllenhaal) of course, the hustle and bustle develops from anyone’s point of view.

Additional is apparently a qualified early childhood educator. In preschool, he inspires his students to practice letters and is able to switch to more relaxed activities from time to time.

In a weekly poetry course, Lisa takes turns reading her own texts, but with co-poets and teacher Simon (Gael Garcia Bernal) reactions are sluggish. At home husband Grant (Michael Chernus) praises his wife’s longing but seeks mundane explanations for its words.

Lisa is not always able to cover up her disappointment with her teenage daughters and sons, who focus on her cell phones and friends instead of creative hobbies and family life.

Then one of the preschoolers, Jimmy (Parker Sevak), recites something in class as he recites a poem, which Lisa immediately writes down. When he reads a text in a group of poems as his own, everyone praises it.

Lisa is sure she has in her hands a childhood, English poetry Mozart.

He begins to arrange the ways in which Jimmy’s poems would be written down outside of kindergarten. When it doesn’t really interest Jimmy’s father who focuses on earning money, who even speaks in a contemptuous tone about his artist brother, Lisa’s rounds just grow.

Sara Colangelon guided Kindergarten teacher based on an Israeli graduate four years earlier Nadav Lapidin to the movie Haganenet (2014). You can feel the background of the movies Jodie Fosterin guided, telling the difference in children Little man Tate -drama (1991), the central turning point of which was a poem deliberately uttered.

Kindergarten teacher is original in subject matter and interesting in theme, but in the middle stages it proceeds rather simply and the treatment shifts slightly to the side of the owl. On the other hand, the awe is interestingly restrained. Three and a half stars the film would deserve, but not four.

If you start watching the drama, you should stay with it until the end, as the last words Jimmy speaks about creativity are the most important. They are not heard by any adult.