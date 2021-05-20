Television review In a good Australian thriller All his secrets baby fever confuses a woman’s head

The main character in the psychotriller is Laura Carmichael, a skilled British actress familiar from Downton Abbey.

Meghan expecting her third child, and at first glance everything seems to be modeled on the family’s little house. However, something unfortunate is in the air. Meghan’s husband is stressed out when he has to support a growing family alone. Number three is more of a Meghan project.

Meanwhile, a short distance away from the clearly unstable Agatha is also in her last pregnancy but is still working at a convenience store. Women meet and make acquaintances.

At the outset, of course, there is reason to suspect that Agatha is stalking Meghan. Agatha doesn’t have a man in the patterns, and something else seems to be wrong. The classic case, then: a woman envies another, and the pattern slowly becomes a nightmare.

The Australian series is based on the British Michael Robothamin tense, and not as guessable as one might first assume. The nightmare worsens at Meghan’s home conditions without Agathank’s intervention, and there are enough twists, by six episodes.

All his secrets is a good thriller, especially when Agatha is acting Laura Carmichael, Downton Abbeyn A British actor familiar from the role of Edith. Alongside him Jessica De Gouw is a bit of a dilute counterpart.

However, the pathologization of “unsuitable” women in thrillers is starting to be worn out and even a questionable starting point. In this case, the defense can be read that Agatha is not only a threat but also an object of compassion.

