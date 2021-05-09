Monday, May 10, 2021
Television review “If Something Happens, I Love You” – Netflix-Managed Film on Parental Grief Wins Short Animation Oscar

May 9, 2021
Culture|Television review

The If Anything Happens I Love You animated film mixes the familiar and the original.

Reason to the grief of mother and father in a short film If Anything Happens I Love You is revealed in the Netflix program list introduction sentence. The origins of the grief were also told at the Oscars, where the film won a short animated series, and that’s why I write it here too: the couple’s daughter has died in a shooting.

When telling their American grief story, the directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier use expressive watercolor shadows alongside a line drawing with a familiar shape and content.

Peaceful silhouettes represent the intangible aspects of human characters, such as emotions, memories, and desires — including the feelings, memories, and desires of the deceased.

The controlled short film is almost wordless and therefore the translation error in the text message from which the name of the film is formed is particularly striking.

The message is written by the daughter to her parents, so the word you cannot be translated as “you”, but the sentence should read in Finnish: “If something happens, I love you.”

If Anything Happens I Love You, Netflix. (K13)

