Television review “I told my husband I was going to kill the elderly,” says a nurse working in the Stockholm area in a report on the Swedish corona situation

In her Korona in Sweden program, journalist Minna Pye meets a Finnish-born nurse, a corona strategy architect and Swedish Finns, for whom the coronavirus has been exceptionally deadly. The issue of vaccination will be missed.

External line-report Korona in Sweden begins with cold words, “One morning, when I realized what was going on here, I told my husband that I was going to kill the elderly.” Working as a nurse in the Stockholm area Sonja Aspinen unfortunately not exaggerate.

In the early days of the pandemic, even supplemental oxygen could not be provided to coronary patients in nursing homes. Thus, physicians routinely prescribed, without seeing the patient, drugs to speed up and alleviate death, such as morphine. Aspinen also highlights the lack of professionalism in the staff of nursing homes, which led to the spread of infections.

Minna Pyen in an interview with the father of the Swedish corona strategy Anders Tegnell argues that the problems were specifically in the care of the elderly, not in pandemic plans. Sweden’s relative mortality rate is in the middle of Europe, but is almost nine times higher than in Finland.

The question I missed in the interview was put to Tegnell in the SVT program on 12 January: would the strategy for herd immunity have been different if the rapid completion of the vaccine had been known? “No, spontaneously, I don’t think so,” Tegnell replied.

The exceptionally high coronary mortality of Swedish Finns in the report is dealt with humanly, through numerous interviews. It may be a little unfair that, after the questions of life and death, the border crossing problems of the tourism entrepreneur and the performing artists feel like a flea market.

