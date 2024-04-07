Monday, April 8, 2024
Television Review | "I like countries where laws are not respected" – The British documentary about Andrew Tate is disgusting to watch

April 7, 2024
Television Review | “I like countries where laws are not respected” – The British documentary about Andrew Tate is disgusting to watch

Andrew Tate spreads misogyny and the glorification of violence even to children. The British documentary is hard to watch, but Tate's supporters hardly feel uncomfortable.

Andrew Tate is the epitome of toxic masculinity and misogyny. He is also an unscrupulous businessman who has skillfully created online platforms and created his own empire based on them.

The recent British documentary was supposed to be an interview with Tate, but the direction changed when Tate and his brother Tristan was finally arrested in Bucharest at the end of 2022. Tate is accused of rape, human trafficking and the establishment of an organized crime group.

