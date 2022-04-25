Television review “I am always your support” – The First Lady tells what is expected of US presidential spouses with the power of star actors

The series is directed by Susanne Bier from Denmark, and the main actors are Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleonor Roosevelt. Three women who have stayed at the White House at different times as the president’s spouses.

When women are brought out of the shadows of the men of history, wives are one great group that is worth remembering. It’s also easy because the frame of the story is often already in place, and the women in the White House have already had time to be told many times. All the main things and characteristics are known about Obama, Ford and Roosevelt.

In tens of parts The First Lady in the series, a portrait of them is created as a turn through drama. Three separate stories run in parallel, passing through time from the 1920s through the 1970s Barack Obaman for the presidency.

Danish Susanne Bier has directed all the episodes with high quality, and three strict women are seen as the main actors: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer for a long time as well Gillian Andersonwho tightens his face again in the same way as Margaret Thatcherin in the role The Crown series.

Based on the first two episodes, the series is exactly what you would expect from it. Eleonor resolutely influences her husband’s politics, Betty always has a glass in her hand at first, and Michelle creates her own independent career.

The edges and contradictions are apparent, for in the end one always gets to see how strong they are and important to the careers of their men and thus to the whole kingdom.

I am always with your support, women say to their husbands. The only thing that brings a modern perspective is that men also say the same to their wives.

In the festive backdrops and bedrooms, emotions are on the surface from morning to night.

The First Lady, Paramount +.