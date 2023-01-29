Television Review | Hustlers is a study of gendered power and a perfect example of a stripper film of the new age

Sparkling in their roles, Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu portray their male victims as intoxicating strippers in the true-life women’s film Hustlers – with heels.

Hustlers – with interest ★★★★

Hustlers, USA 2019

“This the city, or the whole country, is one big strip club. Some wave banknotes and others dance.”

The comment is uttered by an experienced top stripper named Ramona, whose group of women led by the 2000s drugged their male victims and emptied their credit card accounts. Embarrassed men often did not agree to talk about being cheated on, even to the police.

Ramona is the main character Lorene Scafarian in the movie Hustlers – with interest (2019). It is based on true events and the reporter by Jessica Pressler to the award-winning article published in 2015.

Plays the competent and determined Ramona Jennifer Lopez, whose role has even been praised as the actor’s best ever. Destiny (Constance Wu) is a newcomer whom Ramona takes as her protégé and later her business partner.

The activities of friendships were regulated by society’s economy. When the recession hit strip clubs, women became independent entrepreneurs. With the rise of the gender class, it was no longer necessary to share the chores with the men who were pulling the strings.

Strippers, like prostitutes, are often labeled in movies as side characters already lost, who are perhaps trying to be saved with the power of true love. A good example of this is the 1996 film Striptease. In it, an attempt to depict, for example, the choice of a woman who needs money in a custody dispute, scratched the career of actress Demi Moore. Easy British comedy turned out to be much more popular Pants off! (1997), in which unemployed men strip themselves of money.

Since those 25 years ago, the world of cinema has become more feminine and its world of values ​​has diversified. Of course, the gender of the authors does not limit artistic expression in any genre, but with the changed production culture we see more and more films by a female-dominated group of authors about female characters and issues of femininity.

Many times we read about them an understanding and a vision that not everyone believes men are capable of. Also Hustlers is such a movie.

“We were like two hurricanes,” describes Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) of her friendship and collaboration with Destiny (Constance Wu).

On the other hand Hustlers is a crime and scam story where we sympathize with criminal activity. But it is also a clear treatise on gendered power, a world run by money and sex. It can be read both as a commentary on the market economy and as an empowering description of sisterly solidarity.

The strippers in the story play with seduction, but not with sexual services. In the film, their sexuality is often emphasized playful, but never pornographic. Does it distance itself from the famous male gaze?

The music includes the hits of many female pop and r&b singers, which comment on the events of the story and support its feelings. Classical concert music is naturally used, for example, in the background of teaching pole dancing, as the training represents the body aesthetics of gymnastics as well as sexual manipulation.

The thoughtful management of these emphases also shows the perceptiveness of Scafaria’s work.