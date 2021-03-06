Television review Hilma af Klint painted for future generations – An insightful and passionate documentary about the long road to world fame

A documentary about the Swedish Hilma af Klint takes you into the world of visions.

What kind is it a reality that the eye cannot reach?

That question was pondered by a Swedish artist for decades Hilma af Klint (1862–1944), whose name was written in art history magazines only after his death, as one of the pioneers of Western abstract art.

German director Halina Dyrschka tells passionately about Hilma af Klint’s exceptional path to success in her documentary Hilma af Klint – apparently beyond (2019). The carefully constructed documentary has plenty of interviewees, a well-defined perspective and a visual touch that makes the works glow.

The camera dives into af Klint’s enigmatic works and creates bridges between nature images and paintings. The parallels to a few key works in modern art are shocking, as the Swedish artist painted his work decades earlier than well-known male artists.

Hilma af Klint graduated from the Royal Academy of Arts in Stockholm in 1888, earned his living through portraits and illustrations, was interested in the advances in science and the fashion religion of the era, theosophy. That’s where women got out loud, even as leaders.

Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) kept his esoteric production known to a very small circle during his lifetime.­

Hilma af Klint also participated in sessions of socializing with the spirit world. With four female friends, she met for ten years in sessions that left the afterlife wondering about thousands of pages of notebooks with their automatic drawings. In automatic drawings, an external force was felt to control the factor.

In 1906, Hilma af Klint began painting abstract works that were completely different from her previous production, which she felt was born under the guidance of the spirit world. In his time, the artist showed these works to only a few and the chosen ones and ordered that they be allowed to be performed in public only 20 years after his death.

He excluded himself from art institutions because he felt that his own time was not yet ripe to understand the message hidden in the works.

The document looks at sharply how difficult it is to get into art history in retrospect if one has at one time been left out of the commercial vending machinery and museum institutions, as Hilma af Klint was with regard to her abstract production.

However, he managed to write into the canon of art later, through a wide variety of coincidences, as evidenced by many interviews.

Much of the artist’s multi-generational story is missing, as is the knowledge that Hilma af Klint’s first solo exhibition was in Suomenlinna in 1988 and also left for New York. The Guggenheim Museum has become the most watched exhibition of all time Paintings for the Future (2018–2019) was thus not the first performance of a Swedish artist in New York.

The enthusiastically received international documentary premiered in Finland at the Docpoint festival in January 2020, and has also been In Kino Engel’s repertoire.

The spirit worlds can then be used for another one-and-a-half-hour documentary on corporality.

Evelyn Schelsin directing Body of Truth document (2019) talk about the wisdom of the body Marina Abramović, Sigalit Landau, Shirin Neshat and Katharina Sieverding.

Serbian-born, now influential in New York, Abramović seeks freedom through pain in his performances, and Iranian-born Shirin Neshat explores the politics of the female body in the culture of her former homeland. Israeli Sigalit Landau has dealt with social themes in her installations, and photographer Katharina Sieverding is especially known for her abstract self-portraits. They all have a strong perspective on their work and a lot of interesting things to say.

